BROCKWAY — The sign inside the Rocky Grill dining room reads “Established 1933,” and that long history of serving Brockway is foremost on new owner Brian Rendos’ mind.
“This building will be 90 years old in 2023,” Rendos said. “That’s something to celebrate.”
Rendos and his wife Erica are not strangers to taking over iconic locations in Brockway and preserving the past while moving into the future. They re-opened the Tastee Freez, maintaining the old diner feel while updating the location for the 21st century. That is the goal with the Rocky Grill.
“This building had other roots, I believe there was a market here, and it became a restaurant,” Rendos said. “It was added onto left and right, you can see that. Why are there two doors? Well, I believe that came on during Prohibition. We are not going to rip walls down, we’ll paint, we’re going to improve it, but you’re going to recognize it.”
The family opened the Tastee Freez during the pandemic, and Rendos noticed that many businesses closed during that time. When he heard that the owners of the Rocky Grill, John and Paula Powers, were looking to sell the business, he set up a meeting to see if he could take it over.
“We decided that this was one of those Brockway landmarks that we needed,” Rendos said. “I don’t think it was going to go into oblivion, they would have found someone to buy it, but I wanted it to be someone from Brockway.”
Rendos said that convincing the existing staff that new ownership could be a good thing and keep them on board was “more than half the battle.” He knew that team could help him keep the Rocky Grill going strong.
“When we decided to talk about taking over, we knew about the restaurant, we didn’t have to come kick the tires, but we didn’t know how they got through the pandemic,” Rendos said. “We talked to the Powers, we met with the staff, and they had built a good, solid team. You don’t find that a lot, especially now. We helped people see that we’re not going to turn it upside down, we’re not going to serve fast food, and get over some of those rumors that run rampant in small towns.”
Rendos said that the Tastee Freez and the Rocky Grill are very different restaurants, and each will serve its purpose in the community. The Grill will maintain its steakhouse feel, and key items will stay on the menu, but some changes will be needed to keep the restaurant going strong.
“I’m a firm believer that if you don’t change, you will slowly die,” Rendos said. “We have to expand so there’s something for everyone. What we’ve committed to is keeping what works and changing what needs to be changed.”
For the menu, Rendos worked with the staff to talk about what the restaurant is, to find the core, and then see what new flavors can be added. For example, the Wednesday menu is more “laid back,” serving wings, empanadas, and different cuisines. One night a month, Rendos wants to bring in something different, such as a Brazilian steak night.
“In a small town, you just don’t have a lot of places to choose from, so the places you do have need to be very versatile,” he said.
Rendos added new paint, new fixtures, and is planning on a new outdoor dining space for spring. He is working on utilizing the upstairs dining area that had rarely been used. Another area under construction is maintaining the restaurant’s upper-scale reputation while inviting in a different crowd.
“This place has always had the stigma that it’s fancy, that you have to dress up, and only certain people can eat here,” he said. “It’s not fast food, and we want those customers to be comfortable, but we also want a place where people can come and get a good meal,” Rendos said. “I’ve had people say, ‘I want to come in, but I can’t sit in the dining room, I’m not dressed for it.’ If you want to get dressed up, have at it! But if you’re coming in jeans and a sweatshirt, come on in. We will accept you as you are. To help people with that, we intentionally designed the bar area to be more casual.”
Rendos has been working alongside the Powers since November, and he has found that the response is positive, and the handover has been seamless. With the strong staff he has now, Rendos said that the future is coming quickly for the Rocky Grill. The location is on Facebook and Instagram, but the new website will be up and running soon, and then the outdoor dining area will open early spring. Eventually, Rendos wants to add catering and even online ordering. The catering is right around the corner, with menus being developed presently. He has even met with a contractor to update the exterior this spring.
“We’re not going to take the history away from it, but we’re going to update it,” he said. “We’re right on this intersection, and we want it to present as well on the outside as it does on the inside. When you drive through some of these towns in Pennsylvania, they thrive because they’ve done something different, or you can see how dilapidated they’ve become. When people look at it, I want it to show up. I want it to present like, ‘We’re going to be okay. We’re going to make it in this little town with little industry.’”
With the smooth handover, the integration of existing staff, and new hires plus staff from the Tastee Freez, Rendos said the Rocky Grill is ready for everyone.
“People can call in to make a reservation, especially if it makes them feel more comfortable,” he said. “But if you come to the door, we want to get you in here if we have the staff and a table. You might be waiting a little bit on certain days of the week, but we want to get you in, and we will.”