MORRISDALE — This year, Royer’s Concessions and the Royer family of Morrisdale are celebrating 50 years in the food business.
Dan Sr. and his wife Carol Royer of Woodland started the business as a single stand at the Clearfield County Fair in 1972.
Updated: August 6, 2022 @ 7:33 am
Since then, the business has grown to include eight concession stands, a mobile kitchen and a full-service restaurant — Gio’s, in Woodland, Dan Royer Jr. said.
Dan Royer Jr. and his sister Tammy Royer of Clearfield have taken over the business from their parents, who have passed away.
For the last 12 years, the company assists in disaster relief by serving food to emergency responders during hurricanes, large fires, floods, etc, Dan Royer said.
For disaster relief, the company has specialized equipment and a 53-foot semi-trailer that contains a complete mobile kitchen where they prepare food.
During disasters, he said they serve the emergency responders a hot breakfast, a boxed lunch and a full, hot supper.
Dan Royer said he traveled all over the nation including California, Texas, Florida, Louisiana, and the Carolinas for disaster relief efforts.
Working in the food business is nothing new for Dan and Tammy Royer. Dan, 45, said he has been working in the family’s concession stands since he was 10 years old, and said his sister Tammy started even younger so they know they have been in the food business almost their entire lives.
The company has stayed successful for so long by sticking to their parents’ principals of using high quality ingredients, and stressing customer service and cleanliness, because customers can see and taste the difference, Dan Royer said.
He said the company uses local suppliers for food as much as possible, so their ingredients are fresh and of high quality — especially when it comes to potatoes for their French fries.
“Pennsylvania potatoes just fry better,” Dan Royer said.
So Royer’s has several local farmers who supply the company to make sure they have enough potatoes for all of their operations, Dan Royer said.
The most popular menu items continue to be the traditional favorites, chicken fingers, French fries, and fried vegetables and their Texas Burger, which was developed by Dan’s father.
The Texas Burger is a half-pound angus beef burger on Texas toast, with sweet bell peppers, onions and cheddar cheese, Dan Royer said.
The concession business operates year-round throughout the Eastern United States with the stands traveling to Florida and other southern states in the winter.
Rising food and fuel prices and the shortage of labor has made the food concession business more difficult this year and the company likewise had to increase its prices on its food.
And they have also reduced the number of concession stands they have out at one time due to high costs.
But despite the higher costs, Dan Royer said people are still coming to local fairs and spending money at the stand.
