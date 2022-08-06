Royer family celebrates 50 years in the food business (copy)
Buy Now

Pictured are Dan Royer of Morrisdale and his sister Tammy Royer of Clearfield, owners of Royer’s Concessions

 Jeff Corcino

MORRISDALE — This year, Royer’s Concessions and the Royer family of Morrisdale are celebrating 50 years in the food business.

Dan Sr. and his wife Carol Royer of Woodland started the business as a single stand at the Clearfield County Fair in 1972.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos