PHILIPSBURG — Joan Cowher has seen it all at Rush Township.
For over 35 years, Cowher was secretary at the township, starting in 1985. Cowher is now handing over the reins.
“It’s been a good time,” she said. “I’ve enjoyed it.”
Cowher watched as the township evolved. She recalls using a typewriter for sewer billing and preparing documents. The computer came into the picture around the 90s, Cowher believes.
“We got into the computer, and that made it a lot easier,” she said. “It’s a lot better than typing up a letter on a typewriter.”
She was the first secretary working at the township office. Previously, work was completed by secretaries at their personal homes.
Cowher observed as the developments appeared and the township expanded, merging with South Philipsburg.
Although she has many stories about the good times, she also recalls the worst moment during her time with the township. In 2004, Resource Recovery LLC planned to use 5,800 acres of land along the Rush and Snow Shoe township lines for what would have been the largest landfill east of the Mississippi River.
The landfill never was established, but it drew out a crowd of angry residents. “We had people filling this place, outside looking in the windows hollering,” she said.
Overall, the township is relatively quiet, with occasional complaints. “For as large as our township is, we don’t get many complaints,” Cowher said.
In her time at Rush Township, she was also a supervisor.
Across her time as secretary, she enjoyed working with the supervisors.
“It’s been nice working with all the supervisors,” Cowher said. “We’ve always got along. Never had any problems.”
In her retirement, she plans to tackle various personal projects. Although she has no final day, she anticipates leaving after wrapping up all her work likely in January.
But she intends to remain up to date on township activities, perhaps going to some meetings in the future.
“I like to keep up on things,” she said.
The new secretary, Yvonne Maruschak, has worked at the township for around 16 years.
“Being here as long as I have, I have an idea of things,” she said of taking on the role. “But it’s different.”