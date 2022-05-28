CLEARFIELD — Joseph and Elizabeth Shaw Public Library is barking the success of its Paws for Reading program.
The program, which combines a dog, children and books, is celebrating its four-year anniversary.
The premise is simple, children come to the library for a 20-minute session to read to Radar the German Shepherd.
Radar’s handler, Alyssa Young, remains in the room and participant’s parents are also welcome to be in the room but it is suggested they don’t coach or assist their child in any way.
Children and youth participate in Paws for Reading for various reasons. They may love to read and simply are enthusiastic about it. They may need to improve reading skills or are working to build confidence required to read out loud. Some kids come because they love dogs and want the one-on-one audience with the canine. Radar provides the perfect nonjudgmental audience for any of those requirements.
The library’s Executive Director Lisa Coval said she patterned the program after similar ones used at inner-city libraries where many of those libraries’ youngest patrons live in apartments that don’t allow pets.
Studies found children who participated in programs where they could read to dogs not only improved reading skills, but in many cases developed a life-long love of reading.
Coval said Paws for Reading was originally developed to benefit special needs students or those who participate in Title I reading and language programs at their schools, but as time went on, more and more kids asked to be included.
“The original students had siblings who saw how much fun their brothers and sisters were having and they wanted to be part of it too. Radar is a great motivator to get kids to read. Those cuddles with him are the best,” Coval said.
The program is now open to any student from kindergarten to teens on a first-come, first-served basis. Those taking part get a 20-minute session where they can read to Radar. “We do try hard to get everyone who wants to participate into the program,” she explained.
The program has been very beneficial for its participants. “The changes I’ve seen in the kids have been amazing. Some kids are so shy when they come to the library for their first session. They are anxious and some cling to their parent. You can see their apprehension and their worry about reading. Then after a few times with Radar they can’t wait to get in that room to have their time with him. They come running in. They have come prepared with their books and they are ready to go. Their confidence level is exuding after just a few visits.”
Coval said she welcomes younger students to become part of the program. “We want to reach kids when they are starting to learn to read before they develop any negative feelings about reading. If we foster their love of reading when they are young, hopefully they will keep that their entire life,” she explained.
Each participant determines how long they remain in the program. “Some only stay a few months and others have been here longer,” she explained.
Coval said she is currently seeking additional dogs to help expand the program. She said she has much more interest than available spots and having more dogs would allow the program to grow.
“We appeal to anyone who wants to part of the Paws for Reading program. We would love to have different sizes of dogs,” she noted.
To participate dogs need to be up-to-date on their vaccinations and earned certification for canine citizenship. “More dogs would allow us to add more slots,” she explained.
For additional information contact Coval at 765-3271.
The library is hosting a meet and greet with Radar Saturday, July 2, with the times to be announced. This will be a time to educate those who want to know more about the Paws for Reading program, meet Radar or catch up with the program’s graduates.
The program has received state accolades, Coval said. Shaw’s program has inspired similar programs at both the Curwensville and DuBois libraries.