CLEARFIELD — Director Lisa Coval of the Joseph and Elizabeth Shaw Public Library in Clearfield received her master’s degree in library and information science from Pennsylvania Western University-Clarion. The library’s board of trustees celebrated her graduation Thursday at its meeting.
“We are excited and pleased by her accomplishment,” Operations Committee Chairman John Sobel of Joseph and Elizabeth Shaw Public Library Board of Trustees said.
Coval was hired as the library’s director on Nov. 1, 2019 and she applied to Clarion University’s master’s degree program immediately after she was hired.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic hit and everything was shut down for a while, so she didn’t start school until summer of 2020.
She said it was challenging going back to school as an older student. All of her classes were online, and most of her classmates were much younger than her.
“And it’s been a while since I have had something I wrote critiqued by someone else,” Coval said. “It was a humbling experience.”
She said it was challenging but she said her professors and advisor made it a rewarding experience.
“Anyone considering pursing librarianship I definitely recommend Penn West,” Coval said. “I’m grateful for this whole journey that the board has entrusted in me.”
Plus, she was working full-time, sometimes in excess of 50 hours a week and she would come home and have to study.
Despite the challenges, Coval graduated with a 4.0 grade point average.
Prior to being director, she served for three and a half years as the library’s youth and family services coordinator and prior to that she worked at St. Francis School as an aid to the kindergarten teacher.
As director, Coval said she enjoys interacting with the library’s patrons.
“They never cease to surprise me,” Coval said. “To see the generosity that they have for the library.”
She also enjoys fostering the love of libraries and of reading in children. For children who haven’t gone to school yet, she said the library is often a bridge to school and she wants that to be a positive experience for them.
She also said she enjoys working with the library’s adult patrons, including helping seniors learn new technology to adults who use the library’s computers and resources to search for jobs
“The library is the hub of the community,” Coval said.
Coval lives in Clearfield and said she plans to be at the library long term.
“I’m grateful for this journey the board has entrusted in me, “ Coval said. “And I’m not going anywhere.”