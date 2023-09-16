I was happy to meet Jerry Kustich in early 2020 at the Fly Fishing Show down in Lancaster. He’s one of the co-founders of Sweetgrass Rods, a bamboo fly rod company based in Butte, Montana. And, meeting him there was probably my last bright spot before the COVID debacle turned things sideways for millions everywhere...for a long time. But there was a bright spot for me just after, and that was that he and I connected, and my early and active interest in bamboo fly rods began.
For fly fishers, and those purists that fish cane rods as their stream weapon of choice, Jerry and the Sweetgrass rod team are legends in crafting rods that goes back several decades. Like me, Jerry spent time in the northern California Bay Area years ago, getting immersed in the art of fly fishing, and ultimately gained his wings in the magic of crafting bamboo fly rods and then joined forces with the disciples of the RL Winston Rod Company.
In the mid-1970s, RL Winston Rod Company, a hallmark pioneer of bamboo fly rod making, (based in San Francisco), was moved to Twin Bridges, Montana by Glenn Brackett and Tom Morgan. There, the landscape of epic trout streams would continue to inspire perfection in crafting bamboo rods for fly fishers everywhere, by an impassioned team of artisans. And, in the early 2000s for philosophical reasons, the nucleus of the RL Winston Rod Company builders decided to re-settle, split and continue to elevate the standards in cane rod crafting, and for nearly two decades, they remain at the forefront and Sweetgrass Rods continues to thrive.
Kustich is one of the most likable fellows and fly fishers I’ve ever met. We exchanged contact information and keep in touch. I write for some outdoor outlets and often post about memorable fishing getaways I enjoy, in hopes that others in central PA will be motivated to get out and explore the riches this region has to offer. After reading some of my outdoor posts that I shared, Jerry suggests that I consider writing an article or two for the monthly Sweetgrass newsletter. I suggest that he send me a rod to use temporarily and I’ll pen some pieces about my personal experiences and observations fishing it on local trout streams. Jerry says he’s got a 7-foot, 3-inch 4-weight bamboo fly rod that he refers to as a “quad” that may be really good, particularly for fishing small and medium trout streams here in central PA. I’m excited and can’t wait to receive the package and head out.
The rod is a quad –that is, a culm (cylinder) of raw bamboo that will be cut into strips and planed and crafted into a finished rod constructed of four triangular strips. Bamboo fly rods are typically quad (4 strips), pent (5 strips), or hex (6 strips) when finished. Strips are cut, planed, baked, glued and finished into the final product. And when I get a chance to take the 4-weight out, I notice the casting is a bit different. Quad shape makes straight vertical casting more accurate due to the physics of the design, and on the small and medium streams here in central PA that’s a huge advantage. Bamboo as a rod material is a bit heavier than fiberglass or graphite, and the rhythm of the rod when casting is much more pronounced and in fact, incredibly enjoyable –kind of like working a musical instrument or metronome. It just flows...
So very recently I decide to hit a couple local small streams with my Sweetgrass, and I have a ball. It’s early September, it’s dry attractor patterns on two different streams, very close to home. The smaller stream is primarily native brook trout. The other, bigger flows but small stream and it’s predominantly browns.
My straight casting upstream is very accurate. My 6-strip hex rods can give a “wiggle” effect that makes casting to a spot just a bit more challenging. But this rod allows me to make more accurate casts upstream when there’s little canopy. Even though the rod is a 4 weight, it casts like a 4-5 weight, giving me confidence to cast longer and go for bigger trout.
So, the bottom line is that fishing two streams in the manner of a couple of hours gives me some joy – I caught fish, I did not see another soul, and I spent some time in the north central PA outdoors, and I’m happy to say that after this trip and a few prior, I’m a supporter and legitimate customer.