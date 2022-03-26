ST. MARYS — Dave Marconi recently presented an account of his father, Victor Marconi’s time spent as the first German Prisoner of War from St. Marys during World War II. Tara Schatz, activity director at Silver Creek Terrace, coordinated the trip for some of the residents to come to the St. Marys/Benzinger Township Historical Society to hear his presentation. Those attending included Joe Burkes, Delores Tate, Marcia Samick, Rich Guaglianone and Eileen Spence.
Marconi recounted that his father, like many of his classmates, quit high school and joined the Army. After basic training he was stationed in Italy. Victor was severely wounded in the fighting and was hospitalized for a time. His mother received a telegram from the Adjutant General, Washington, D.C. It read: “Regret to inform you that your son, Private Victor E. Marconi was on one December seriously wounded in action in Italy. You will be advised as reports of condition are received.” No other details of the extent of his injuries were provided, and she knew nothing further until Victor sent her a telegram saying, “I have left hospital. Love and kisses. Please don’t worry.” What he didn’t say was that he went right back into combat.
A second dreaded Western Union telegram from the Adjutant General was received some time later stating that “The Secretary of War desires me to express his deep regret that your son, Private Victor Marconi has been reported missing in action since twenty-two January 1944 in Italy. If further details or other information are received, you will be promptly notified.”
The third telegram received months later advised: “Based on information received through the Provost Marshal, general records of the war department have been amended to show your son, Victor E. Marconi is now a Prisoner of War of the German government. Any further information received will be furnished by the Provost Marshal General.” At the local movie theater, newsreels were often shown before the start of the movie, and some who were there reported that they saw Marconi as a prisoner on a German march on the newsreel.
While Victor was being marched as a prisoner of war shortly after he was discharged from the hospital, his abdominal stitches broke open. A buddy on the same march noticed Victor’s predicament and decided to do something to help. He spotted a woman’s girdle hanging on a nearby clothesline, and he broke rank to run and get it and wrap it around Victor’s abdomen, creating a makeshift compression bandage, and very likely saving his life while risking punishment himself.
Marconi spent 17 months in Stalag, the largest Prisoner of War camp located in Hammerstein, Germany. There were various work camps within Stalag, and prisoners received relatively humane treatment. The elder Marconi later told his son that the Germans treated United States prisoners with respect. Every meal at the camp included potatoes in some form, as they worked on a potato farm. The meals also contained what the men referred to as “mystery meat.”
Marconi learned different crafts during his time at Stalag. He made a leather purse for his mother, which was passed among the audience, along with a needlework map of Europe that he was working on but never got to finish. They were permitted to receive CARE packages from home, but Lucky Strike cigarettes were confiscated because the pack contained anti-war statements. The German soldiers enjoyed the Lucky Strikes.
During his time at the work farm, Marconi was kicked by a large work horse, resulting in some degree of back pain for the rest of his life. He suffered PTSD from his time in the war, even though there was no name or treatment for it then. When Marconi saw what was left of Kane, Pa. after the tornado went through in 1985, it triggered flash backs of war scenes for some time.
After he was released from the POW camp and came to Ellis Island and saw the Statue of Liberty, it was only then that he fully realized that he was a free man, although not yet discharged from the Army. German prisoners of war were kept in various camps around the country, and Victor served as a member of the Military Police. He was on a train transporting German prisoners from a camp near Harrisburg to Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh for treatment. Mary Margaret Henkle was a nurse at the hospital. She and Victor met there and eventually married and had a family. They lived in St. Marys, where Mary Margaret worked in the maternity ward of the local hospital for many years.
Dave Marconi ended his talk by saying, “It’s an honor for me to tell my father’s story. I still get a tear in my eye when I think of all he went through. It’s also very hard to imagine what my grandmother must have gone through when she got those telegrams about her son from the War Department, with no details. I’m pleased that all my father’s things, including a diploma awarded to Victor posthumously from Elk County Christian High School, have found a home at this historical society, where they’ve done such a fine job of displaying them.”