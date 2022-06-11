NEW BETHLEHEM – After much planning, organizing and a variety of delays, the New Bethlehem Police Department officially became the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department (SCCRPD) on June 1.
Comprised of and servicing the communities of New Bethlehem, Hawthorn, Rimersburg and East Brady, the newly formed entity was designed to increase services, consistency and efficiency in policing efforts while keeping costs in check.
“Maintaining a police department is typically the largest expense a municipality has,” said New Bethlehem mayor and president of the SCCRPD Board of Directors the Rev. Dr. Gordon Barrows. “It doesn’t make sense to have a lot of small communities duplicating services when consolidation can save taxpayer dollars and actually improve safety because more officers will be available to patrol and respond to emergencies.”
Regionalization also allows the local municipalities to retain local control, and still address the specific needs of their communities.
Overseeing the new regionalized police department is a board of directors comprised of representatives and alternates from the four member municipalities, as well as the non-profit Southern Clarion Regional Police Association. Board members include Barrows and Dan Burkett, police association; Terry and Jennifer Beamer, Hawthorn; Donald Heeter and Bryan Ruth, New Bethlehem; Rimersburg Mayor Tim Yeany; and Justin Wagner and Joy McCluskey, East Brady.
Barrows explained that while New Bethlehem has shared police services with the other three participating municipalities for years through various contractual agreements, it wasn’t until late 2018 that the idea of regionalization started to take shape.
“The dream began shortly before the hiring of our new chief of police, Robert Malnofsky,” Barrows said. He went on to say that shortly after being hired, Malnofsky shared his desire to lead the New Bethlehem Police Department and the surrounding communities towards a regional police department.
“Chief Malnofsky explained regionalization was the future of policing,” he continued. “From realizing the savings and improvements in efficiency to the strengthening of manpower and financial sustainability, the regionalization business model was the next logical step for the growth and betterment of public safety.”
Representatives from the other participating municipalities agree.
“This has certainly been a long time coming,” Yeany said. “All the communities owe a debt of gratitude to the chief and his staff for their diligence and perseverance.”
Burkett, who serves as president of the Southern Clarion Police Association, added that while they are all pleased to reach this milestone, it is not the end but the beginning.
“If we want to keep the police force viable, we will need the support of all of the boroughs,” he said.
Barrows agreed, saying that the organization’s vision for the future is to continue strengthening the new police department by improving financial sustainability through competitive pay rates, integrating the latest technology and equipment, and hiring more qualified part-time and full-time officers.
Acknowledging that everything from inception to actualization takes dedication and commitment from a number of people, Barrows offered words of thanks to Malnofsky and to all of the police officers and employees. He also thanked the board of directors and representatives from DCED, as well as attorney Andrew Menchyk and engineer Tom Thompson for their guidance in establishing the new regionalized force.
Barrows said that anyone who would like to get involved in supporting the new police department should consider joining the Southern Clarion County Police Association, a nonprofit community-policing group that functions as a separate entity to support the police department through community events and fundraisers. For more information, visit www.SCPoliceAssociation.org.