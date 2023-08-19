The first time I heard about Cook Forest was from LaKeshia Knarr, my initial writing contact for the PA Wilds. LaKeshia was looking for some writing support about various outdoor activities in the Pennsylvania Wilds – particularly hiking and mountain biking, and mentioned some hikes in Cook Forest. I hadn’t yet visited the park, and she told me about the Cook Forest Fire Tower and the beautiful views of the Clarion River from Seneca Point. It wasn’t long after I decided to take that hike, in the apex of the Mountain Laurel bloom, and immediately fell in love with Cook Forest State Park.
So today is a beautiful, sunny Saturday. My good friend Art Toven and I decide we’re going to make today a full-on field trip and try a different hike in Cook Forest, exploring the Cook Forest State Park’s Forest Cathedral of massive white pines and hemlock trees. Beforehand, I stop by Art’s house in Reynoldsville for a memorable breakfast of “good night waffles” and thick-sliced bacon and we’re ready for the day with a dangerous sugar high!
We arrive at Cook Forest and park at the Log Cabin Environmental Learning Center Classroom parking lot. We grab a map from a kiosk there and decide we’ll begin on the Longfellow Trail which is easy to spot from the lot. Longfellow Trail is the park’s most common and probably its famous trail. It passes through the most beautiful and majestic old-growth white pines in the northeastern United States. Along the trail, we pass by the Memorial Fountain and glance at the trail map. A great thing about the Forest Cathedral Trails is that there are eight different trails here, all connected, that offer various levels of terrain from easy hiking to moderately difficult. Each of the trails is short, so an enthusiastic hiker can trek them all easily within a day.
We veer south onto the Ancient Forest Trail which showcases these magnificent pines and hemlocks, and interspersed beech trees. Few people are on the trail and it’s particularly nice to hear the sounds of white-breasted nuthatches and songbirds, and witness the abundant Monarch and Eastern Swallowtail butterflies flittering all throughout these woods. The ground is covered in a carpet of moss and ferns and the towering tree canopy keeps us shaded and cool as we move along the trail. The Ancient Forest Trail is short – about a third of a mile, and soon we’re back on the Longfellow Trail heading south to Tom’s Run, a pretty stream that parallels Forest Road, the route we took to the Forest Cathedral Trailhead.
At Tom’s Run, we follow the Tom’s Run Trail along the stream. Art and I stop to check out overhanging limbs and pools for possible signs of trout as one comes to the surface for an insect snack. The stream is pretty and clear and looks like ideal trout habitat. I’ll remember to ask about fishing restrictions...
Off Tom’s Run Trail we cross the Swinging Bridge which puts us on the Birch Trail, continuing on the other side of the stream southward. We hike down further to the campground and there are several people fishing and milling about the pond area. The temperature is in the mid-70s and it’s an absolutely perfect day for the hike.
We then move across the lot and enter the Indian Trail trailhead. The Indian Trail starts at the north side of the Fishing Pond and is the most rigorous hike in this section. The first half of the mile-long trail is uphill and we’re virtually the only ones here. It’s good to get the heart going and once we’ve gotten up the trail to where it’s leveled off, we’re back to the old growth forest witnessing the splendor of centuries-old trees and amazing forest flora.
At the end of Indian Trail, we’re connected back on Longfellow Trail and follow it down to the Log Cabin Environmental Classroom. The classroom was built by the CCC (Civilian Conservation Corps) in 1934 as living quarters for members of the CCC who worked here building the river cabins and other structures including this classroom, which were initially used as living quarters for the workers. Today the classroom showcases taxidermy and logging props used in early lumbering days in the area.
Pennsylvania is a state of many gifts – its parks, streams and people. Make sure your entire family carves out some time to explore Cook Forest in all her majesty!