ST. MARYS — Tom Farley decided he’d like a project to work on after he retired and set out to research the churches and chapels in St. Marys. He found that there was not enough information available to create a book of any length, so he decided to include all the churches in Elk County.
While looking at a local paper, he saw the listing of all the weekend services in area churches and decided that would be a good starting point. Little did he know what a long and arduous process it would turn into as the COVID-19 pandemic closed everything and the project came to a halt.
“I didn’t have a clue as to what I was going to run into. A year or two later, COVID restrictions kind of relaxed and I started getting more interested in getting this project accomplished. In all, I found 55 churches of different denominations, the oldest dating back to the early 1800s,” Farley said.
There are 11 chapters in “Churches and Chapels of Elk County,” focusing on churches in Benezette, Fox, Highland, Horton, Jay, Jones, Millstone, Ridgway, and Spring Creek townships, along with St. Marys and Johnsonburg.
The cover of the book features a picture of Decker’s Chapel, perhaps the best-known church in Elk County. It was listed on the National Record of Historical Places in 1998 and has undergone many improvements and renovations over the years. Widely known as the smallest church in Pennsylvania, measuring only 12 feet by 18 feet, and one of the smallest churches in the United States, it is currently owned by the Elk County Historical Society and is open every day. The registration book that visitors can sign when they enter bears testament to its widespread popularity.
Farley found that of the six churches he researched in the Benezette area, most are no longer used as churches, but have been repurposed as camps, hunting lodges, and the former St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church is presently an ice cream shop known as Elk Life. St. Cecilia’s parishioners were welcomed to St. Joseph’s Church in Force in 1963.
Of the eight churches in Fox Township, only Guardian Angel Church in Coal Hollow is not in use. Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses has been sold and is now Krise Funeral Home. The Methodist, Catholic, Lutheran, and Presbyterian churches in Fox Township have all celebrated their 100th anniversaries and have undergone renovations and upgrades as needed.
Farley was interested to find that sometimes churches had been moved from their original location to a new one, probably by rail or by being dismantled and hauled by horses, although some records don’t specify. In 1904, the original Grace Episcopal Church in Ridgway was moved to St. Marys and became the St. Agnes Church on North St. Marys Street, which was dedicated in 1905, according to Farley’s research. The cornerstone for the present Grace Episcopal Church in Ridgway was installed during a ceremony held in September 1904.
The Clear Run Church in DuBois needed to expand in 1910, and the people in Weedville needed a church. The DuBois church was disassembled and moved by railroad cars to Weedville, where it was rebuilt on Redwood Avenue near the old Weedville schoolhouse. Farley notes that his research showed that the Weedville Mothers’ Club purchased the church and had it moved by rail for $300. After adding a basement that was dug by hand by volunteers in the 1960s and additions built in 1999, the Weedville United Methodist Church is still being utilized for Sunday services.
Farley searched records from local historical societies to obtain early photographs of churches and took his color photos from approximately the same angle for comparison whenever possible. He visited most of the churches and chapels mentioned in the book and spoke to many of the residents nearby in his quest for accuracy.
The author mentioned in the introduction of the book that he wondered how the early settlers who arrived in the wilderness of Elk County managed to establish homes, towns, and churches through their own hard work.
“Imagine for a moment, how it would feel to immigrate from a foreign land, arriving in New York, Philadelphia, or Baltimore, and being told of the riches lying to the west of these cities. Soon after traveling westward without roads in harsh conditions, you now find yourself in the midst of huge trees, creeks, bogs, and wild animals. The demanding and tremendously grueling work of clearing the land by cutting down a few trees without mechanical means so that cabins could be built, roads could be made, and farms could be established…had to be endured.” The introduction to Farley’s book goes on to say that the desire for religious freedom was a strong motivation for many, and after finding 55 churches of different denominations, he closes by saying, “Welcome to religious freedom. Welcome to Elk County, Pennsylvania.”
“Churches and Chapels of Elk County” is available in St. Marys at the Benedictine Gift Shop, the Chamber of Commerce office, and the Straub Brewery Visitor Center and Tap Room. In Ridgway, it is available at the Historical Society and the Chamber of Commerce Office, and in Weedville, the PA Made Shop beside the pharmacy, or by contacting Farley at 814-834-4602.