FROGTOWN – Clarion County took the spotlight in Harrisburg last week, as a local farm was recognized for its more-than-100-year legacy within the same family.
Paul and Linda Stahlman of Frogtown were presented the state Department of Agriculture’s Century Farm Award on Friday, Jan. 14 at the 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show.
“It’s really special,” Paul Stahlman said of the award, which was presented to the couple, along with son Matthew and grandson Everett, by Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “It’s neat to be able to say that this farm has been in the family for almost 200 years.”
According to the Stahlmans, the now-120-acre farm was first purchased in May 1845 by Paul’s third-great uncle, Samuel Stahlman, who hailed from Schuylkill County. The farm changed hands over the years, staying with different members of the Stahlman family, until it was purchased by Paul’s father, Mark, in 1940.
“My dad bought it at an auction for $4,000,” Paul said, noting that his father remained on the farm until his death in 1982.
While on the farm, Paul said that his father raised laying hens and sheep, but gave up dairy farming in the 1950s or 60s in lieu of beef cattle.
“Dad didn’t really like milking cows,” he said, explaining that when his dad sold the dairy cows, he significantly increased his brood of hens. “At one point he had 3,000 laying hens on the farm.”
In fact, Paul recalls the many years he spent as a child gathering eggs by hand.
“It wasn’t a cage operation with the conveyers that they have now,” he said. “It was all done by hand.”
Paul and Linda Stahlman took ownership of the farm in December 1985, following the death of Paul’s mother, Martha, in 1984.
“It was just natural for me to keep farming,” he said, pointing out, however, that maintaining the farm and teaching full-time at Redbank Valley proved difficult at times. “I was home in June, July and August to make hay and do other things, which I’m not sure I could have done if I had been working a 12-month job.”
The farm operated at a maintenance level through the late 80s, 90s and early 2000s, until Paul and Linda retired from teaching in 2007 and 2013 respectively.
“We kept the farm going while we taught school, [but] when Paul retired, he went into full-blown farming again,” Linda Stahlman said, adding that the farm took on new life in 2008 with the opening of Paul’s Pumpkin Patch, a successful venture the couple operated for 10 years.
Today, the Stahlmans grow corn, soybeans, oats and hay. They also have roasting chickens, sheep and beef cattle on the farm.
“I still enjoy it,” Paul said of farming, noting that he plans to continue working on the farm as long as he is physically able. “Farming gets in your blood.”
“He really does love the farm,” Linda added. “It’s a legacy in the family.”
It’s that legacy, the Stahlmans said, that they hope carries on in the future with their son, Matthew.
“I think he has a sense of the family tradition here,” Linda said, noting that Matthew is talking about retiring to the family farm when the time comes. “He has all kinds of ideas of what he can do with the farm.”
Pointing out that the farm will mark its bicentennial year in just 23 years, Linda said she is excited about the next milestone.
“Keeping a farm in a single family that long is really something special,” she said, adding that the feat is especially remarkable in the western part of the state, which was settled much later than its eastern counterpart.
“Russell Redding emphasized in his speech the fact that these farms stayed in families because the families cared about the stewardship of the land,” she continued. “It’s true; once a family gets a hold of a farm, they really start to care about it.”
Reflecting on their designation as a Century Farm, the Stahlmans said they are “humbled” by the recognition they have received from state agriculture officials, state Sen. Scott Hutchinson and state Rep. Donna Oberlander, as well as their family and friends back home, including long-time family friend Charlie Miller who made the trip to Harrisburg for the award presentation.
“Charlie goes to the farm show almost every year, but I was really touched that he was willing to make the trip that day,” Paul said.
The Paul and Linda Stahlman Farm was one of nine Pennsylvania farms — which have been in operation for a combined total of more than 1,350 years — to receive 2022 recognitions through the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s Century and Bicentennial Farm Program, which recognizes families who have been farming the same land for 100 years and 200 years respectively.
Since the Century Farm program’s inception in 1977 and the creation of the Bicentennial Farm program in 2004, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture has recognized more than 2,280 Century and Bicentennial Farms. To date, Clarion County is home to 34 century farms.
“Centennial and bicentennial farms embody what it means to be Harvesting More — more conservation, more stewardship, more community and more preserved land for future generations,” said Redding in a press release. “These farms will tell the story of Pennsylvania agriculture for centuries to come.”
To be eligible for the Century Farm Program, a farm must be owned by the same family for at least 100 consecutive years. A family member must live on the farm on a permanent basis, and the farm must include at least 10 acres of the original holding or gross more than $1,000 annually from the sale of farm products. The Bicentennial Farm Program follows the same guidelines but requires 200 consecutive years of ownership. Farm history is filed in the archives of the Pennsylvania State Historical and Museum Commission.