SUMMERVILLE — After about 70 years of service to the community, the Summerville Ambulance Service discontinued as of July 1.
Kevin Snyder with Summerville Ambulance said that a lack of involvement and manpower led to the decision.
“There have been a number of changes in EMS… A lot of people don’t want to do it anymore. There’s a ton of issues, even the paid services are having trouble getting staff anymore,” Snyder said.
Snyder has been volunteering with the ambulance service for 41 years, having started in 1981. He also briefly worked for Brookville Ambulance Service, but is a dispatcher by trade. He said EMS has been particularly hit hard when it comes to staffing issues that have been apparent in all fields.
Summerville Ambulance calls have been lowering over the years, and most of their calls are now emergency calls.
“The majority of them were emergency calls and we got out on some and sometimes the neighbors had to come out and cover us and sometimes we had to cover the neighbors,” Snyder said.
Once the Summerville Ambulance discontinues service, ambulance calls in and around Summerville will be handled by Jefferson County — which has stations in Brookville and Punxsutawney — and Clarion Hospital EMS — which has a stations in Monroe Township and New Bethlehem.
Snyder said anyone with a subscription to Summerville Ambulance will have to pick one of the above services to get a subscription with if they chose. The companies can be reached at the following phone numbers for this purpose:
- Jefferson County EMS, 814-938-4119
- Clarion Hospital EMS, 814-226-1248
The Summerville Ambulance was formed as an extension of the Summerville Fire Company at its inception. The fire company was formed in 1945, and the ambulance service followed shortly after in 1952.
Prior to the ambulance service forming, there was a funeral home director, Merle Stoner, who ran an ambulance through his funeral home. Members of the Summerville Fire Department saw an old ambulance in Brookville, and were able to buy it.
“At one point in time we were running 300 calls a year, and compared to the big boys that’s not that big, but most of these were hospital and routine transports,” Snyder said.
Around the early 1980s, the department was at its peak. The fire department had a phone system where a fire call would ring into multiple businesses or homes around Summerville. Those on the phone system also had a siren switch in their buildings they could flip if a call came through.
If the call was for the ambulance, the siren was a steady tone.
“It used to be if there was a steady tone you’d see seven or eight guys run to the fire hall and pack into that Cadillac (ambulance),” Snyder recalled.
In recent years, Snyder said the service has been running between 50 and 100 calls a year.
“If we have an influx of people we could amend our license and start doing it again, but I don’t see that happening anytime soon,” Snyder said.