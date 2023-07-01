SUMMERVILLE — The Gathering Garden in Summerville is living up to its name, as more and more people find reasons to gather in the park area.
The Gathering Garden is located at the intersection of Water and Carrier streets, just off Route 28.
Earlier this year, 10 large galvanized tubs were placed in the garden for adoption by local families. The tubs have been planted with vegetables and flowers.
Last week youngsters in the Summerville Church of Christ Day Camp spent a couple afternoons at the garden, painting additional planters as well as tires which are being used as flower beds, and planting flowers in the tires.
The day camp is now in its fourth year. Stephanie Goddard said, “It was started because of COVID. We wanted to bring the community together with a focus on Jesus.” She said the group was eager “to help the community with painting and decorating the tires and garden boxes, and planting flowers.”
Mike Smith, a preacher at the Church of Christ, said “it is great to see the community coming together, to see the youth help out in a place to encourage kindness and service to the community.”
Smith said working at the garden is just one of the examples of youth serving their community. “This is not just our youth group,” he said. “It is the community all coming together, but it is one of the things we have been focusing on in our youth group. Two of our girls mowed over 100 yards last year for some older people and another girl has over 200 hours in one year in community service projects.”
Smith said “religion has gotten so focused on church, but Jesus was out with the people. When we asked the youth what they most enjoy about our church, they said ‘the community service.’ They were real excited that they were going to work on this project.”
From the youngest to the oldest, there was work to be done at The Gathering Garden. Older youth painted garden boxes and helped prepare the trenching for the brick borders to be placed around the tub gardens. Younger children put on plastic gloves and decorated the white tires which are being used as flower beds with colorful handprints. Later they helped plant “kid friendly” flowers in the tire rings.
Overseeing the development of the park is The Summerville Visionaries, whose “vision is to help anyone in the community,” Colleen Riehl said.
Focusing on the garden project, Cheryl Furlong said an idea for the future is to have “a table for surplus items for anybody in the community that has need of them.”
She said, “There are a lot of folks in the community that have really been supportive” of The Gathering Garden project. “Kenny Peace donated dirt, gravel, bedding and the use of his equipment. Lots of folks donated paint, Anna and Bobby Keth donated an arbor, Josh Anthony donated the tires and Glen-Gary donated the bricks which will be used for edging and possibly a fire ring. We’ve had different groups tell us if there is anything they can do to help, they are on board. There are so many people to thank.”
As the Visionaries continue to develop the garden, they are looking for donations of picnic tables, trash bins, chairs for future fire pits, a dog clean-up station and other supplies.
“We are hoping people will use it. We are trying to do something for the betterment of the community, where families can come together,” Kiehl said.
A work night at The Gathering Garden is held each Wednesday at 6 p.m. “Anyone who wants to be a part of this, we are happy to have them,” Furlong said. “We want to involve the whole community.”