SUMMERVILLE — Summerville’s inaugural Sugar and Spice Christmas celebration, held Sunday evening, was an overwhelming success.
“My heart is full. My eyes well with tears as I think of all the people who came out to celebrate with us. Our team dreamed of a Hallmark Christmas and made it happen,” Anna Keth, a member of the planning committee, said.
Escorted by members of the Summerville Fire Company, Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived just in time for the opening of the celebration. Also visiting with Santa were one of his reindeer, Buddy the Elf and The Grinch.
More than 70 people were welcomed to the celebration by Bill Gatehouse, president of Summerville Borough Council.
“The saying goes, ‘It takes a village to raise a child.’ Well, it takes a village to make a community also. Over the years we’ve lost some of that community spirit, but thanks to people who care, it’s coming back!” he said.
Gatehouse mentioned some of the groups working to restore community spirit in Summerville, including the firefighters, the library, Summerville Story Project, the Veterans Memorial Committee, Neighbor to Neighbor “and many others in the community. Each person in Summerville is a part of this village. I’m very proud to be a part of this village. The real Christmas spirit is growing here in Summerville.”
He thanked everyone who had any part in making the celebration a success. “Especially, thanks to you, the community of Summerville, for being a part of this first annual Summerville Sugar and Spice Light-Up Summerville Night.”
Last week Summerville families gathered at the Summerville Library to make ornaments, which are now decorating the community Christmas tree that was donated by the Furlong family.
Sunday night Mike Smith from the Summerville Church of Christ blessed the tree, which has become a symbol of growing with the community. “We just love our little tree,” Gatehouse said, “It will grow so big we will soon need a bucket truck to decorate it.”
Decorating the community for Christmas was not limited to the park area which includes the tree and Santa’s sleigh, where he listened to the Christmas wishes of children. Many residents of the community also made special decorations that are on the street corners throughout the town.
A house-decorating contest was sponsored by the Summerville Library. Announced Sunday night as this year’s winners were the Matt Dawson family, first place; Rick and Lisa Ross, second place; and Bob and Barbi Rupp and family, third place.
Children attending the celebration received Christmas goodie bags. As families warmed themselves around a campfire and enjoyed hot chocolate and cookies, the program ended with a community Christmas carol sing.
Looking ahead, Keth said, “This is community. It takes people who care. I can’t wait to see what next year will bring. The tree will be bigger and so will the celebration.”
The festivities in Summerville will continue today when families are invited to the Summerville Fire Hall, where they can enjoy fun family crafts and watch the Christmas movie “The Star.” The movie will begin at 6 p.m., with popcorn and drinks, followed by the craft project. The movie night is sponsored by the Summerville Firehall Association and Carrier Insurance.
At 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, Santa will ride through Summerville “checking to see who’s naughty or nice,” Keth said. Tentative plans are being made to hold a Christmas-caroling event following Santa’s arrival.