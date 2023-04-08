BROCKPORT — Local husband and wife self-taught carvers Tom and Dawna Ceriani, owners of T & D Carvings of Brockport, have been attending the Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous in Ridgway for 20 years.
Dawna has become widely known for her patriotic creations. In 2018, she took first place in the Carvers’ Choice and in the People’s Choice awards categories for her depiction of a fallen soldier.
Tom works full time in his family’s fuel business, and Dawna is a full-time carver who also owns an ice cream shop across from Starr’s Trailer Sales in Brockway. The couple runs a carving tool business together, also selling bars, chains, and special carbide bits.
“We are what we call a power couple, because we help each other, like he’ll come around with the skid steer and help me with logs, and he maintains my saws and stuff. And he carves phenomenal bears, but he just doesn’t get as much time to carve anymore,” Dawna said.
They enjoy working on carvings together when they go to shows and competitions. Tom has won first place in several Quick Carve competitions, and both have won multiple Carve War competitions around the state as well as in New Jersey, Indiana, Montana, Georgia and New York.
Dawna commented, “I’d love to offer encouragement to anyone who has an interest or a passion. Don’t be afraid to try. When I first became interested in chainsaw carving, I didn’t even know how to run a weed eater. Now I can handle the second largest saw that Stihl makes, and I have the callouses to prove it! I’m a little addicted, even after 22 years.
“People think I must be rough and tough, but I’m one of the softest people you’ll ever know, and I run power tools.”
Tom and Donna will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary in September, and they are the parents of three children. Their daughter, Jenna, has her own carving business as “Chainsaw Jenna.”
She will also be attending the 2023 Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous, set for April 26-29 at the Ridgway Mills Campground. The event has become internationally known, expected to feature close to 100 carvers in its 22nd year.
When someone buys a Ceriani carving, the couple provides a booklet detailing how to maintain it, so the customer gets the most enjoyment from it for the longest amount of time. T & D Carvings guarantees they will repair the piece, should anything go wrong, even with proper maintenance.
When people comment about the beautiful quality of her work, Dawna just smiles and says, “It’s not me. To God be all the glory.”
Visit T & D Carvings on Facebook and www.tanddcarvings.net.