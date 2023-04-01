GRAMPIAN — A new dairy in Grampian is offering locals an opportunity to consume farm-fresh, high quality milk products.
The Creamery at Knob Farm recently opened. It is owned by Knob Farm LLP.
Elizabeth Wisor said non-homogenized milk is available at the farm located at 1357 Worker’s Rd., Grampian.
“We offer Pennsylvania Preferred dairy products — local farm-fresh non-homogenized milk meaning it allows the cream to separate from the milk and form a cream line after it is processed and bottled,” Wisor said, adding, “The flavored milk products are made with organic or natural-based flavors. We do not use artificial colors or preservatives. We use a slower pasteurization method that involves a lower temperature and longer duration than that of a commercial dairy processing plant. It is equally as effective at killing bacteria while preserving the beneficial enzymes and proteins which makes our milk have a richer flavor.”
White, chocolate and strawberry milk is in stock in pasteurized half-gallons and pints. Seasonal flavors are available in pints. The operation hopes to expand to offer butter, cream and ice cream, after acquiring the equipment needed to make those products.
The dairy recently became approved for raw milk sales directly to consumers.
“Raw milk requires additional testing on both the cows and the milk to ensure consumer health and safety. Strict frequent milk testing and facility inspections are performed to make sure The Creamery site and products meet or exceed government standards.” Wiser noted.
Hours are Mondays and Wednesdays, 4-6 p.m. and Saturdays, 2-4 p.m. Milk is also available at Clearfield Agway and Goodman’s Foodliner, Curwensville, during their hours of operation.
Wisor said her family started the operation wanting to preserve the farm’s legacy and heritage. “We started The Creamery because we wanted to continue the tradition of a working farm into the seventh and eighth generations. The first family member owned the farm in 1842 and by 1868 they were selling grain, hay, and dairy products to the general public.
“In 1928, the fourth generation purchased and paid for the farm during the Great Depression by peddling eggs, butter, and baked goods to wealthy Clearfield merchants living along Old Town Road. In 1950, they started selling milk commercially. Milk from Knob Farm was shipped to Clearfield Dairy, Miller Dairy, and Beaver Meadow Creamery. In the early 1960s they became a producer for Quaker Hills Dairy until they shifted to VT Smith of DuBois, Taylors, and for the last more than 30 years to Galliker’s. In June 2022, after an injury to one of the partners, we sold the 75 cow commercial herd,” she explained.
The Creamery evolved from that rich family history.
“We had been interested in selling milk directly to consumers for a few years but really explored the micro-dairy process last fall and believed it was a good fit to allow us to continue to dairy farm but on a smaller, more personal scale. Equipment was purchased in November and, since we had been milking cows until recently, (when we found) our facilities needed very little modifications to pass the inspection required for the micro-dairy,” Wisor said.
Milk sold comes from the farm’s herd of eight cows. It is in the process of building a new milking herd.
Additional information is available on The Creamery’s Facebook page, Instagram, thecreameryatknobfarm and a website, the creameryatknobfarm.com.