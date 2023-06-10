The magic of Clearfield County Youth Field Day was celebrated by 118 kids, aged 7–14, and about 100 of their parents, grandparents and siblings on Saturday, June 3 at Camp Mountain Run in Penfield.
The “Field Day Angels” were looking out for all in attendance. The weather was perfect, the stations were staffed by smiling, happy volunteers, and the kids and families were as engaged and grateful as the volunteers at each station.
The 2023 version of Youth Field Day marks the 28th year gathering of kids who flock here to this one-of-a-kind wonder, overseen by Camp Mountain Run’s General Manager John Drum, to participate in nine different stations that are set up and covered by members of Pennsylvania Wildlife Habitat Unlimited (PWHU) and many volunteers from different walks of life and work. We’ve got members and supporters from the Bennetts Valley Rod & Gun Club providing lunch and dinner for not only the kids, but every member and attendee of this sacred day at Camp Mountain Run. Hot dogs, chips soda and cookies tasted especially good after a morning of recreation and learning, and the evening’s spaghetti dinner was especially delicious.
PWHU is the perennial steward of this amazing experience. Event coordinators are Heidi Harvey and Marty Hrin. Both are longterm leaders and supporters of this sentinel event and other PWHU initiatives, always do an amazing job, and have spent months coordinating every detail, communication and task in planning and executing this magical day. This year the 82-degree day was ideal, with the temperatures having dropped from the previous day’s high 80s and low 90s, but sunny and perfect.
Kids and their families checked in at the camp and were handed complimentary T-shirts upon arrival. Groups of around 8-10 kids were assembled and actively moved through nine areas where the following stations were set up:
• The Fishing Station – Tommy Knapp led the volunteers who worked with the groups where they fished the main hatchery pond at the camp. There were fixed stations here where the kids had use of all gear, bait and tackle to land what they could. Hundreds of trout were provided so there was no shortage of targets...and no shortage of hookups! Special thanks to Deason’s Get Hooked Bait for their contributions to the station.
• The Stream Study Station – Eric Wilson led the station, where kids get in the stream and search for all manner of macroinvertebrates, some common and some not. Willie Null and Mark Lyons from the Clearfield County Conservation District were also on hand to provide instruction to the kids. Mark and Willie set up a unique demonstration table where they emphasized the importance of healthy riparian practices and healthy stream preservation. Eric talked about the different varieties of bug life, the lifecycle of their life on this stream, and had a tabletop where the kids could place specimens pulled from the stream into water-filled bowls to observe their movements and learn more about their development. The kids loved it as they could roam freely to search out insects, crawdads and aquatic life that feed trout and make up this beautiful ecosystem.
• The Game Commission Station – Pennsylvania Game Warden Thomas Henry was on hand to provide instruction. Demonstrations of tools and equipment used by a game warden during routine work activities, as well as letting the kids try the lights, sirens and radio!
• The Shotgun Station –supervised by the All Seasons Trap & Skeet Club, where the kids got to shoot shotguns at clay targets and learn proper safety and best practices. We heard both the shotgun blasts and screams of our delighted kids throughout the day.
• We had a Rifle Station –Dave Sylvis was range officer for the rifle station, where the kids got to learn one-on-one about gun safety and had a chance to test their skills at target shooting. Many of us were humbled by the talents of so many of these kids. Pretty amazing how tight many of their target clusters were.
• There was the Archery Station –where a very spirited Teddy Clark corralled the kids with helpers to focus them on learning the basics of bow and arrow archery and safety. The kids had a chance to target shoot and practice and were totally impressive with their skills and marksmanship. The kids absolutely love the archery station!
• There was the Boating Station –supported by the PA Fish & Boat Commission deputies Dave Twoey and Larry Krest on the lake across from the main camp. The kids got to learn about water safety and safety rules of fresh water canoeing while cruising one of the prettiest lakes in the area.
• We had the Keystone Elk Country Alliance – Hunter Horning and Jacob DiBerti presented their elk station where the kids participated in a game to learn about elk habitat and behaviors.
• The members of the Bald Eagle Chapter of the Gold Prospectors Association of America – kids were instructed on proper methods at the panning for gold station. Each participant was able to pan for gold flakes that they took home.
There isn’t an outdoor experience like the Clearfield County Youth Field Day. All were greeted by caring and highly-organized volunteers. At the conclusion of the day’s magic, all were invited to a hearty spaghetti dinner, and a miraculous camaraderie that was a match to the magic of a beautiful day, the fun and learnings at Camp Mountain Run’s Youth Field Day, and the devoted commitment of so many wonderful souls.
The Pennsylvania Wildlife Habitat Unlimited (PWHU) needs your help. Several of their programs are self-funded, and they’re actively looking to bring in new members and seek donations from private donors and commercial businesses. To learn more about the group, scheduled events for the year, and how you can get involved, go to the Facebook page at PWHU (PA Wildlife Habitat Unlimited). We could use your support!