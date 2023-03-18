It’s hard to believe that weeks ago, most still water ponds and lakes were covered with ice. Here at Treasure Lake I’ve often seen many ice fishermen with their gear and gadgets burrowing holes through the usually thick winter ice plate hoping to hit the piscatorial jackpot with these sluggish underwater inmates. Looks pretty chill, maybe too much so.
Or maybe the best thing about ice fishing is the seemingly endless in-between time. The time when your bait is suspended under the ice, you’re with your friends, young or old, reminiscing on all subjects great and small, and waiting for the inconvenient tug on the end of your line signaling a hookup.
That said, I personally haven’t tried ice fishing yet, but I did see over two dozen fishers out on Treasure Lake weeks ago when the sun was out on a beautiful, clear afternoon. I couldn’t resist hiking out onto the ice for some conversation with the folks who decided they wanted to drill some holes, drop in some shiners and enjoy some in-between time on a beautiful winter day.
Ice fishing looks like it can be complicated – is a manual drill better than an electric drill? Or is a gas-powered drill better than the electric? And what about a tent, or some other enclosure if the weather is miserable, wet or windy? And what about the rigging for an ice fishing rod? Should it be an ice fishing rod? Or can you use a bait caster? Is it expensive like fly fishing? (Of course it is!) And just as important, is brandy better than beer for the in-between time?!
I’m an avid fly fisherman who prefers to use flies, dry flies mainly, to fish from spring through fall on Pennsylvania’s countless, beautiful streams and still waters, but recently I’ve developed a curiosity about ice fishing. And on a recent afternoon, the perfect call to action was to hike out onto the ice and visit with a good handful of stalwarts to better understand the allure of this ultimate winter pastime.
The first “tribe” I encounter are the Rickers. Andrew is the father of Ben, and son-in-law to “Papa Ron” who got them started ice fishing about 10 years ago. Ben is a very friendly high school freshman from State College. He introduces me to his dad, Andrew, a high school physics teacher in State College. And Ben’s grandfather, Papa Ron, as well as their ice fishing mascot, Rosie, a Corgi with an attitude, but a precious protector of the group. They came out the day before, and had some luck hooking perch and pike. Young Ben says that pike and perch are the typical foils during the day, and of you stay and fish until dusk the walleye and crappie are game and much better eating. I also meet friends of Papa Ron, brothers Greg and John, who tell me they’ve ice fished for over 50 years. Now that’s pretty cool. Fifty years of drilling holes in what they hope are perfect spots for fishing...50 years of family updates, sharing of political opinions, recipes for the elusive perch, walleye and other inhabitants of this frozen lake. By the way, they tell me the ice is about five inches thick, and by March, it could be 14 inches thick – enough ice that I could drive my pickup out here.
I really enjoy my time mingling with Ben, Andrew and the guys, but Papa Ron says I should check out the “Moore boys” who had their ice fishing camp set up about 30 yards away. I made my way over and was greeted by a great bunch of teenage guys – yes this is the way to spend time with your buddies, having fun catching some fish, but really enjoying the in-between time. I talk with Drew Cook who tells me he and the crew fished here the day before. The perch and pike seemed to bite during the day, but the walleye and crappie are more active at dusk. “Yeah, we had Pizza Hut deliver pizza to Trinidad Beach at the end of the day – it was perfect,” says Drew, who prefers walleye and perch as trophy fish. So, between cell phone coverage, fish taking their minnows, and hot pizza delivered from Pizza Hut right to the lake, these guys are stoked!
Sadly just weeks later I’m gazing at Treasure Lake as I write, and don’t see a speck of ice anywhere. While we’ve had no shortage of gray winter days, snow and extreme cold have so far offered a wild season – at least for ice fishing. I guess I’ll put my wallet away until next season!