CURWENSVILLE — A popular Curwensville gift shop and cafe has new owners.
The Strawberry Tree Shop and Tea Room was recently purchased by Jim and Alicia Wischuck of Curwensville. The Wischucks assumed ownership this week and are hosting a grand re-opening event at the store.
“The Strawberry Tree has always been a really special place for me and for many others. We want to continue making it feel that way for others and keeping it a viable part of the community,” Alicia Wischuck said.
She said there will be some changes to both the merchandise offered in the gift shop and the tea room’s menu.
“We want to put our own spin on things by offering different specials and a weekly dessert feature in the tea room. We also want to start offering takeouts from the tea room. If people want to come in and sit down, we welcome that but we also know some people don’t have time to do that but would still like to be able to get lunch,” she said.
Wischuck said the tea room will also begin offering party and event pricing and other group meal options such as brunch.
“I hope to do more events. We would also like to offer children’s teas and other special teas.”
Wischuck said plans are to get started with a weekly evening book club.
“I am really excited about it. The first book we will be featuring is ‘Where the Crawdads Sing.’”
The shop will continue to offer home decor, seasonal decorations and other small gift items.
“We will still have many gift shop items and home decor with an antique farmhouse flair,” Wischuck said, noting, “We plan to add to the items including more opportunities for seasonal decorations.”
Wischuck thanked the shop’s former owners Hildred and Carolyn Rowles and both their families for all their support and assistance through the purchase and the opening.
“This never would have been possible without all the support from Hildred and Carolyn. They are great mentors.”
The shop will continue to be open Wednesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays, noon to 4 p.m. The tea room will have seatings at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. on the days the shop is open.
Changes to the schedule, the tea room menu, weekly specials and other information will be posted on the establishment’s Facebook page and Instagram.