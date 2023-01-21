DuBOIS — A Ukrainian couple fleeing war found refuge in DuBois at the home of Dave Glass and Jessica Mondi-Glass.
Dave Glass said when Russia invaded Ukraine, he and his wife Jessica wanted to find a way to help.
He said they wrote a letter to Gov. Tom Wolf and U.S. Sen. Bob Casey asking if they were doing anything for refugees.
About that time the federal government came out with the United Free Ukraine program, which allows refugees to come to the United States for two years.
They also had a friend from DuBois who was working in Ukraine and Europe to provide humanitarian relief.
Dave Glass, who is a Clearfield County Commissioner, said he sent him a message telling him that if he comes across anyone who wants to come over, let them know because they were interested in hosting refugees.
Within two weeks, he got back to them and gave them their names, Tetyana Barabanova and Oleksandr Piatochenko.
He said their paperwork and background checks were processed and completed by the federal government in August and the couple arrived in DuBois just before Thanksgiving on Nov. 19.
Tetyana said they come from the southern part of Ukraine and they lived in the port city of Odessa.
She said she was born and raised in Mykolaiv, which is near to Odessa and the site of an important battle in the war.
She said the Russians tried to take Odessa but were stopped by the Ukrainian army after an intense battle in Mykolaiv. Still, the battle essentially destroyed the city.
Oleksandr was raised in a military family and lived in various parts of Ukraine and Europe when growing up before settling in Mykolaiv.
Both are highly educated, as Tetyana has three degrees and was a lawyer in the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine for five years before moving to the Ministry of Infrastructure, which is where she worked when the war broke out.
Oleksandr has a degree in mechanical engineering and a master’s degree in project management and worked in the shipbuilding industry.
And both spoke English well enough to be interviewed without a translator.
Life in Ukraine during the war was difficult, Tetyana said. She said Odessa is a beautiful port city on the Black Sea but it was the target of frequent rocket attacks by Russia both day and night, making it difficult to work and sleep.
Air raid sirens would warn the population of the coming attacks and they would scramble to get to the bomb shelters in basements.
There was no place to sleep in the shelters at night, so eventually she stopped going and would sleep behind her couch in the hopes it would shield he from shrapnel.
And in the mornings she would text her friends and family to make sure everyone was still alive.
She said economic activity in the city largely came to a halt due to the war. The seaports were shut down and schools and universities were closed.
She said life became extremely difficult, so they decided to leave Ukraine and bounced around in various refugee camps in three countries, Moldova, Romania and Bulgaria.
In Romania, for example, they were housed in a sports facility or hall.
She said they were provided with food, water and shelter at the camps, and they were safe.
“But we wanted a home,” Tetyana said.
Oleksandr had spent some time in Seattle for his job and suggested they come to the United States and ended up in DuBois.
They are both used to living in large cities and were surprised on how quiet it is in DuBois.
But despite the differences, both said they enjoy living in their host city.
“This is a good place to raise children,” Oleksandr said.
Tetyana said they were surprised on how close and accessible to nature it is here and the abundance of wildlife.
She said she was surprised to see rabbits in the garden. If a rabbit wandered into someone’s yard in Ukraine it would quickly be eaten.
She said they were surprised on how much people travel by cars here. She said Odessa is an ancient city and many of its streets are narrow because they were built long before automobiles were invented.
This makes traffic very difficult in the city, so it was usually faster to take public transportation or to walk than it is to drive a car.
Dave Glass said when the couple first arrived it was nothing for them to walk several miles to the grocery store in 20-degree weather because that is what they are used to doing back home.
Tetyana said the climate of southern Ukraine is similar to central Pennsylvania and they have all four seasons. But she said Odessa is probably a little warmer because it is on the coast, but in northern Ukraine it is colder and there is a lot of snow.
Tetyana said they are lucky to have the Glasses host them.
She said it was extremely difficult to leave everything they knew and move to the United States with only two bags of belongings.
“They are the reason our lives are easy,” she said. “They help us in all situations and they support us in all.”
“They have become like family,” Tetyana said.
Dave and Jessica Glass said hosting the couple has been a pleasure and they have become close friends with them. He said they will miss them when they leave.
Jessica agreed and said she and Dave have four boys and it is nice to have another female in the house.
Dave Glass said anyone thinking about being a host and has space in their home should consider it because it is easier than it appears.
Tetyana said the United States is full of possibilities and would like to live here long term if possible. But at the very least she said they hope to learn new things, meet new people and improve their English while they are here.
She said they do miss Ukraine, and she said she thinks about home all the time. She said she speaks to her family almost daily, but they have to work around power outages and phone service outages in Ukraine due to the war.
She said her father still lives in the Mykolaiv region. She said things have improved there recently because a recent offensive by the Ukrainian army has pushed the front lines farther away.
When they arrived in the United States, Tetyana said they were anxious to get jobs so they could support themselves.
Tetyana is excited about her job at Paris Cleaners in DuBois where she has been working about a month. And Oleksandr, who has extensive experience in welding, recently got a job at Gasbarre Products in DuBois as a fabricator.
Oleksandr also just got his driver’s license and they are now shopping for a car to drive to work.
Tetyana said the Ukrainian people are extremely appreciative of all the help the United States has given their country. She said the United States is the best country and first country to support Ukraine and continues to be its most important supporter and hopes the American people continue to support Ukraine in its struggle against the Russian invasion.
She said the war has left Ukraine with a lot of orphans and asked people, if they are able, to support charities that help orphans in Ukraine.
Dave Glass said he set up a Gofundme page for anyone wanting to help pay for a down payment on a vehicle. It is located at https://gofund.me/5edd9746