CLEARFIELD — The second annual Upstage Music Fest will be held Friday, Aug. 12, and Saturday, Aug. 13 at Expo I at Clearfield Driving Park. The park is located at 5615 Park St., Clearfield.
Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased at www.theupstagemusicfest.com. A limited number of tickets are available. Parking is free.
Organizer Dave Mayersky said his plan is to grow the event that exhibits both local and nationally known musical groups. “The goal is to showcase musical talent, invite people to Clearfield and have them support the fest’s sponsors and local communities,” he explained.
He said last year both a family and an individual attending the festival became so enamored with the community they decided to make Clearfield their home. “They actually moved here because they loved the small quiet community. Many of the guests come from out of county and state. They usually come a day early and stay a night or two. I refer them to local scenic places such as Parker Dam State Park, Curwensville Lake and the Clearfield County Historical Society’s museum,” he noted.
The 2022 festival will be larger than last year’s. “Upstage Music Fest will be held over two days this year. Last year it was one day and was held outdoors with performances on the grandstand stage. This year the committee wanted to add different genres of music and make the festival very diversified. We decided to move it indoors because there is air conditioning and a more intimate atmosphere for the vendors. It’s just a better and more controlled environment. However, as the fest continues to grow, we may consider moving it back to the main stage again,” Mayersky said.
Each day there will be a lineup of entertainment. Friday, Aug. 12, the doors will open at 3 p.m. and the show begins at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, doors open at 11 a.m. with the show starting at noon.
Mayersky said bands apply to perform at the fest. In 2022 it received more than 100 requests from bands who wanted to perform.
“Bands are chosen via submission. Each year in January we send out an announcement on the festival’s Facebook page noting the committee is taking submissions. Then in March the time for submissions closes. To choose bands to perform, the committee looks at several factors, including how many followers a band has, is the band active and whether it has links to YouTube or other social media. The committee then listens to all submissions and makes choices based on those factors and of course how they sound,” he explained.
Once the bands have been selected then a performance schedule for each day is created.
“Set times are carefully balanced. Opening acts get 15 to 20-minute sets followed by headliner support acts. Those get 25-30 minutes and headliners, 45 minutes to one hour sets,” he explained, adding “The point of a band being in a music fest, especially as the opening acts, is to network with other bands and potential fans. Bands have a small amount of time. They need to choose their best four or five songs. This is their time to wow the audience. The larger bands bring an audience that would not always go see the smaller bands. The festival gives them an opportunity to earn new fans and to sell their merchandise,” he explained.
Some of the 31 bands scheduled to perform throughout the two days are Madball, Hell Bent, Internal Bleeding, Age of Ruin, Brace for Impact, Just Sabbath, Nicks in Time, Deny Your Maker and Schism.
The festival’s profits will benefit local organizations. The committee chooses different ones each year to receive a share, Mayersky said.
“This is a small community. Sometimes you hear of a local nonprofit that is struggling. We want to help. We want to benefit local health and emergency services nonprofits,” he said.
In 2021, the Clearfield Skate Park and the Allegheny Spay and Neuter Clinic received donations. This year’s charities slated to receive festival proceeds are Clearfield County Cancer Support Group and Clearfield Fire Department.
Mayersky said the committee also allows nonprofit organizations to set up informational displays or vendor booths at the festival at no charge to them.
“There are many opportunities to support local vendors, bands and sponsors as there are many merchandise and food vendors, a basket auction with horror movie props, autographs and music-related items. There is also a dime toss where you might win glasses and mugs, and also compact discs, vinyl records, band shirts and other cool items,” he noted.
A new feature for festival goers this year is camping at the Driving Park. Mayersky said the Clearfield County Fair and Park Board has allowed those attending the festival to rent space in its camping area. Information about camping is available on the fest’s website. Reservations for camping may be made at the website, www.clearfieldcountyfair.com.