Visit Clearfield County is currently accepting applications for its 2023 grant and sponsorship programs.
Funding of $75,000 is available for tourism promotion, $25,000 for a tourism attraction plans, and $75,000 is available for sponsorships.
In accordance with state guidelines, a portion of collected Clearfield County’s hotel tax revenues are allocated each year to support the county’s tourism assets. Awards are granted based on merit to qualified applicants as determined by Visit Clearfield County’s board of directors.
Clearfield County’s tourism promotion funding is available to help county tourism attractions and businesses advertise to attract visitors living outside of Clearfield County.
A county tourism attraction plan project would need to enhance “stayability” within Clearfield County. For every one hour of travel time, four hours of entertainment are required to generate an overnight stay. Projects building on the county’s natural, historical, cultural or recreational assets are preferred.
Qualifying projects may seek to build on an existing attraction or business that will add a separate, but related, feature or a new attraction or business that would potentially generate additional overnight stays.
Clearfield County tourism promotion and tourism attraction plans grants are made on a cost reimbursement basis following a process of application review, approval and completion. Receipt of the CCTP and CCTAP award is contingent upon submittal of receipts from bona fide trades people.
The applicant must submit documentation for the total and final cost of the project. All the monies must be spent or accounted for and the close out report must be completed by Dec. 1, 2023, by 3 p.m., or the grant award will be forfeited.
A 25 percent cash match equal to the grant amount is required for all awarded CCTP and CCAPF projects.
Executive Director Susan Swales-Vitullo said, “For example, a request for $1,000 should document a $250 cash match for a total project cost of $1,250 in the appropriate section of the grant application. The sponsorship program is a competitive program and is not guaranteed to any applicant. The perfect applicant for this funding would be an organization or attraction hosting an event that spans several days and would have potential to generate overnight stays. Events that would be continuing and offer more than a one-time experience for visitors will be given extra attention,” she noted.
Funding is intended to be used for the purpose of supporting the mission of Visit Clearfield County. Proper documentation must be provided before funds will be issued to projects awarded. The intention of the funding source is for Visit Clearfield County to be the primary sponsor of the proposed event.
Applicants may apply online at www.visitclearfieldcounty.org under the partner’s tab. Applicants may also stop by the VCC office for a copy of the grant and sponsorship applications. The deadline to apply is Nov. 30, by 3 p.m. Applicants will be notified on Jan. 11, 2023 if their application has been awarded. Applicants may call 814-765-5734 and schedule an appointment if they need help completing the grant or sponsorship applications or email Mary Pfeufer at mpfeufer@visitclearfieldcounty.org.
For more information about VCC, visit the office at 208 Plaza Dr., Clearfield or visit the website at www.visitclearfieldcounty.org. VCC’s information is available on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram, allowing residents to stay up to date on new events and happenings in the area.