CLEARFIELD — As of Monday, Sept. 18, Visit Clearfield County will be accepting applications for its 2024 Clearfield County Tourism Grant and Sponsorship Programs.
Director Sue Swales-Vitullo said the Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority recently approved $100,000 for tourism promotion, $37,500 for tourism attraction plans, and $75,000 for sponsorships.
In accordance with state guidelines, portions of collected Clearfield County Hotel Tax revenues are allocated each year to support the county’s tourism assets.
Grants are available to any tourism business located in Clearfield County and a partner of Visit Clearfield County. “Awards are granted, based on merit, to qualified applicants as determined by VCC’s board of directors. Clearfield County’s tourism promotion funding is available to help county’s tourism attractions and businesses advertise to attract visitors from outside of Clearfield County,” Swales-Vitullo said, adding, “To be considered eligible a tourism attraction plan project would need to enhance the ‘stay ability’ of Clearfield County, within Clearfield County.
“For each one hour of travel time, four hours of entertainment are required to generate an overnight stay. Projects building on the county’s natural, historical, cultural, or recreational assets are preferred,” she said.
Qualifying applicants could be owners looking to build on an existing attraction/business that will add a separate but related feature or a new attraction/business that would potentially generate more overnight stays.
Tourism promotion and tourism attraction plans grants are generated on a cost reimbursement basis following a process of application, review, approval and completion. Receipt of either program’s award is contingent upon submittal of receipts from bona fide trades people. Applicants must submit documentation for the total and final cost of the project. All the dollars must be spent or accounted for and the close out report must be completed by Dec. 5, 2024 or the grant award will be ineligible.
A 25 percent cash match equal to the grant amount is required for all projects awarded tourism promotion and tourism attraction funds. “For example, a request for $1,000 should document a $250 cash match for a $1,250 total project cost in the appropriate section of the grant application,” she explained.
The sponsorship program is a competitive program and is not guaranteed to any or all applicants. Swales-Vitullo reported, “The perfect applicant for sponsorship funding would be an organization or attraction hosting an event spanning over several days with potential to generate overnight stays. Events that would be continuing and offer more than a one-time experience for visitors will be given extra attention,” she said.
The funding is intended to be used for the purpose of supporting the mission of Visit Clearfield County. Proper documentation must be provided before funds will be issued to awardees. The intention of the funding source is for Visit Clearfield County to be the primary sponsor of the proposed event.
Applicants may apply online at www.visitclearfieldcounty.org under the partners tab or can stop by the office, 208 Plaza Dr., Clearfield, for copies of grant and/or sponsorship applications.
The deadline to apply is Nov. 30. Applicants will be notified on Jan. 10, 2024, if they have been awarded the grant and/or sponsorship. Applicants may call 814-765-5734 to schedule an appointment if they need assistance with the grant or sponsorship application.
For more information about Visit Clearfield County, visit its website at www.visitclearfieldcounty.org.