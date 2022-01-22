HOUTZDALE –Interest in a new vocational agriculture program in the Moshannon Valley School District is growing.
The district formed a vocational agriculture program at the Jr./Sr. high school that opened at the start of the current school year. Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger said the school district made a conscious effort to upgrade the former technology education program to reach a larger cross-section of students.
He said former school board Director Dr. Dan Perna was a big proponent of vocational agriculture education and provided some guidance to the district in getting a program underway.
Zesiger said the program has been well received. “The vocational agriculture program really brings the best of agriculture science, technology, welding, engine repair and animal science together. It provides students with skills and experiences that can transition right to their homes, farms, camps, families and any higher education aspirations. It takes what the district was doing with technology education and just makes it better,” he explained.
He said the board hired Kayla Edmiston as the program’s instructor. Zesiger said “(Edmiston) has really brought an energy and passion to the program. That excitement can already be seen in our students just six months after starting. We are looking forward to all the wonderful accomplishments Mrs. Edmiston and her students make.”
High school Principal Kris Albright said the program is open to students in grades seven through 12. He said creation of the vocational agriculture program expands on what was taught in prior years in the high school science curriculum.
“Previously, most of the agriculture-related experience students received came through hands-on learning opportunities in the science department. Students were using the aquaponics lab, greenhouse, outdoor gardens and indoor grow lab to study things like photosynthesis, plant growth experiments and water testing.”
Students enrolled in the vocational agriculture program are learning many things based on their grade levels. Edmiston said, “Students in grades seven and eight have learned common terminology for animals according to their maturity level. They have also learned basics of plant cell anatomy and are beginning to learn what it takes to own and take care of a pet.
“Students in agriculture mechanics class recently finished up concrete projects where they learned how to create fire bowls out of concrete as well as concrete pumpkins and concrete Christmas trees earlier this year. Members will also learn about electrical wiring and basic plumbing, welding. They will possibly learn small gasoline engine repair and maintenance as well as introductory woodworking skills.
“Students in horticulture class have been utilizing a few different features at the school such as the outdoor greenhouse, raised garden beds, and the aquaponics and hydroponics systems. They have studied basic parts of a flower, how flowers reproduce, and created their first floral arrangements in pumpkins just in time for Halloween.
“Students in the introduction to agriculture class learned about career and leadership development opportunities through the national FFA organization including how food gets from the fields to tables, how to market food products so that they have appeal for consumers, and what pieces of laboratory equipment are important and useful in an agriculture classroom laboratory.
“Students also have an opportunity to conduct a project outside of the classroom. These projects are known as supervised agricultural experiences. Supervised agricultural experience is a student-led, instructor-supervised, work-based learning experience that results in measurable outcomes within a predefined, agreed upon set of agriculture, food and natural resources technical standards and career-ready practices aligned to a student’s career plan of study. The purpose of these types of projects is to help students develop some form of financial independence by keeping accurate records on their projects. Through these projects, students are able to earn degrees as well as monetary awards,” she explained.
Students said they are enjoying the new program and all it has to offer them. “What I like about the FFA program is that I get to experience a lot of things that interest me and tons of new things about agriculture and FFA,” Student Ethan Snyder explained.
Student Wyatt Beirlair said he likes the opportunities the program provides him. “When I heard that our school had an FFA, I was delighted. We recently went to an event in Harrisburg called the Mid-Winter FFA Convention, held at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex. Since I became a member of the FFA I was able to go to this magnificent event. I enjoyed the trip and with all the exciting things that happen during the event, I would recommend it to anyone.”
Student Landyn Evans said, ”I like the fact that this is a student-run organization and we are able plan our own events and activities which is really fun. I wanted to be a part of it because I like agriculture and I thought it would be a great thing to experience as a student.”
“I like how this program supports local farms and encourages the younger generation to continue to farm. I was raised on a farm, and love everything about agriculture that’s why I was so excited to join this new program,” Student Gage Waite added.
“The involvement that you are able to have with people in different places and getting to learn about many job opportunities that FFA brings. I joined because it it seemed most interesting and because it would be the most fun,” Student Rocco Clark noted.