CLARION – For a second consecutive summer, the Clarion Conservation District (CCD) offered youth the opportunity to engage with aquatic habitats through its “Watershed Wednesdays” program.
The four-week active learning experience for students aged 10-15 years-old focused on natural resource concerns affecting Clarion County watersheds, with preservation being a point of emphasis.
“At the conservation district, we work to protect Clarion County’s natural resources and one of those that we focus on a lot is water quality,” said CCD Education/Outreach Coordinator Hannah Bequeath. “We thought it was very important for kids to spend time at aquatic habitats and experience the different forms of life that inhabit those areas.
“We believe that if they spend time out there in the water, they will begin to care and are more inclined to protect our natural water resources. That is something very important to the conservation district, as well as everybody. We all need clean water.”
A watershed is an area of land that channels or drains rainfall and snowmelt to creeks, streams and rivers en route to outflow points such as reservoirs and bays. According to Bequeath, there are three primary watersheds in Clarion County — the Red Bank Creek watershed, Allegheny River watershed and Clarion River watershed.
Students participating in “Watershed Wednesdays” first visited Piney Creek in Limestone Township on July 12, then ventured to Kahle Lake near Knox on July 19, before going to East Sandy Creek in Venus on July 26.
This coming week’s session on Aug. 2, the program’s last, will take place on the Clarion River and at the Little Hefren AMD (acid mine drainage) Treatment System in Cook Forest State Park. Students will also have an opportunity to canoe the river with a parent/guardian.
“We wanted to spread it out to feature a few different aquatic habitats. We have some creeks, we have a lake, and then the Clarion River,” noted Bequeath. “We wanted to feature the various water habitats that we have here in the county, that maybe they [the students] hadn’t gone to. I know last year some of the kids had never been to Kahle Lake; it was their first time there — they didn’t realize there was a lake in Clarion County.”
The experiential nature of the learning opportunity — getting in the water and being “hands-on” — was a particularly important facet of “Watershed Wednesdays.”
“They [the students] seem to get the most out of just being in the water,” Bequeath said. “It’s beneficial, because sometimes sitting in school, they might not be interested in learning about watersheds, it can be dry. When you get to really take a look at and connect with aquatic habitats and what’s in them, they can begin to care and learn about what they are seeing.
“I think it’s most effective to have them actively learning and being in those environments directly.”
Information on a variety of threats to county watersheds was reviewed during the four weeks; including nonpoint source pollution, invasive species, excess nutrients from agricultural run-off, erosion and acid mine drainage.
“Nonpoint source pollution is a type of pollution that you can’t point to the source very easily — there’s a lot of different sources that it comes from, so it’s kind of hard to pinpoint. Aquatic invasive species are a big problem right now and can be considered pollution,” explained Bequeath.
“Agricultural run-off has a lot of excess nutrients. There’s something that happens called eutrophication [resulting from agricultural run-off] — it causes a lot of plants to grow quickly, decreasing the oxygen that’s in the water and blocking sunlight. Excess sediment from erosion allows soil into the streams that can be harmful.”
She continued, discussing acid mine drainage, one of the most persistent pollution problems seen in the Appalachian region, “Through coal mining, various chemicals that were in the ground, different minerals were exposed to the air and water. It caused chemical reactions and created run-off that is very acidic, there is also iron oxide. The acidity is a huge thing that does not allow much to live in it.”
In addition to Bequeath, sessions were conducted by Shane Hofius, the CCD’s watershed specialist, Travis Wingard, Penn State Extension’s master watershed coordinator for the Pennsylvania Wilds region, and representatives from Trout Unlimited and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.
“One of my goals was to introduce the kids to as many agency partners as I could expose them to, different jobs that they can maybe take part in one day protecting our water resources,” relayed Bequeath. “They [the guest instructors] have been a huge help in this.”
Despite seeing first-hand the serious threats to the county’s watersheds, Bequeath wanted students to come away from “Watershed Wednesdays” with a positive outlook for the future.
“I wanted to give them hope that there’s something they can do about these problems, not just kind of leave them with ‘doom-and-gloom,’” she said. “We wanted to give them hope and an opportunity to help get rid of these types of pollution.”