ALLPORT — The West Branch Area School Board heard two options, both around $25 million in costs, for a large-scale elementary renovation project.
Representing EI Associates, Adam Kerr presented to the board. During the feasibility study, various factors were considered, including student drop-off, food service, plumbing, security and more.
“At a high level, what we found was, in general, a complete renovation of the elementary school is recommended,” Kerr said.
Immediate needs include additional classroom space, additional support classrooms, a large group instruction space, some additional administration space, STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) makerspace labs and additional faculty planning spaces.
Kerr presented two options. Option A added two classrooms, one pre-Kindergarten classroom, a large group instruction space and instruction planning centers. It would also include new HVAC, plumbing and other systems, along with floors, walls, and ceiling finishings. Option A would result in around 6,200 square feet of additional space.
A main difference between Option A and B is the inclusion of a decently sized, separately attached community space. Option B would create 15,000 square feet of new area.
Both options have the possibility of community center space, Kerr noted. However, Option B would not require entrance to the elementary school to access a larger space.
The community center in Option B could fit a few offices and a small fitness center similar in size to the Moshannon Valley YMCA. The district does not intend to profit off of the space.
The renovation would include a change in the bus-parent drop off. When drop off occurs, traffic can back up onto Allport Cutoff. The proposed design would limit parent drop off to a loop in the front of the building. Buses and staff would be the only traffic looping around the back of the school. Buses would drop off on the side of the building at an angle.
The project would also look to move the playground further back and away from the road.
Option A would cost just over $20 million in hard construction, with a recommendation to appropriate an extra $5 million for things like permits and furniture. Option B would cost around $27 million.
The timeline for a potential project would be 12 to 15 months of design, around 3 months for bidding, and 12 to 15 months for construction. The project could be phased so that school could continue without transferring students.
The board also heard a presentation on the finances involved with such a project. President Chad Diviney asked Melissa Hughes, of PFM Financial Advisors LLC, which option would be her recommendation.
“I never want to recommend a product,” she said. “You guys can know what your community needs. I’ll say that Option B is a much heavier lift.”
The district is facing a triple whammy in terms of finances. The district’s own project would be a heavy hitter, Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding will eventually be running out, and the Clearfield County Career & Technology Center is eyeing a large-scale project that the district would contribute to.
Business Manager Erick Johnston raised the matter of taxes in his monthly report.
“It looks like we will be recommending a high increase for next year,” he said. “There’s no point in really discussing it now, but I just wanted to put that into your heads tonight… I feel that actually raising to the index is what we’re going to need. That might not be what you decide to do, but I believe it’s my responsibility to tell you that’s what you need.”
Based on current millage, for every $100,000 in market value, a taxpayer would see an increase of about $150.
“We’ll talk about that more in length,” he said. “I’m just putting these ideas in your head and do with it what you will.”