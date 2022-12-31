Alyssa Woods of West Decatur’s 5-year-old German shepherd, K-9 Radar, recently became a certified therapy dog.
Woods said Radar received his certification so she could bring him to schools, hospitals, nursing homes and to visit veterans, disabled individuals and other folks throughout Clearfield and Centre counties.
“We are going to try to help as many people as we can,” Woods said.
Woods was certified by Kaleigh Olson, owner of Shaylah’s Canine Commands of Olean, N.Y., on Dec. 21.
This line of work isn’t new for Radar, Woods said. For four years he has been volunteering at Paws for Reading at the Joseph and Elizabeth Shaw Public Library in Clearfield.
For this program, Radar would sit with children with reading disabilities or who are having difficulty reading so the child could read aloud to Radar, Woods said.
Children in the program often see their reading skills improve dramatically, Woods said, because the presence of a friendly dog like Radar relaxes and relieves the anxiety these children have when reading.
And Woods said Radar enjoys his work.
“He loves all the attention people give him,” Woods said.
To become a therapy dog, Woods said there is a lot of obedience training. Woods explained they would take Radar to local nursing homes to interact with residents, and learn how to obey commands, like heel by a wheelchair, etc.
She said he knows the basic dog commands, such as sit, come here, shake hands and roll over
“And he loves to give hugs,” Woods said.
Radar lives on a farm in West Decatur with Alyssa, her husband Zachary and their daughter Briella, 7.
Woods said Radar’s favorite activities during his free time are running around the farm, playing with children and watching television with his family.
Anyone who wants Radar’s services should email Woods at alyssayoung2760@yahoo.com. There is no charge for his services, according to Woods.
Woods said Radar is her first certified therapy dog, but someday she would like to have some rescue dogs trained as therapy dogs.