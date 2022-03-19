PHILIPSBURG — An archery range and shop will be coming to Philipsburg this summer.
Owner Nathan Sellers always enjoyed archery and knew Philipsburg was the perfect place to set up shop. Sellers also manages a popular YouTube channel called Average Jack Archery and is an English teacher at Clearfield Area School District.
The business effort is part of a push for revitalization in the Philipsburg area and involves the Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation.
“We reached out to them as they had a building that could possibly service as a retail storefront for archery,” said Sellers. “It just so happened that it kind of ended up being a perfect fit.”
Located by the Holt Memorial Library, the shop at 21 N. Front St. would have a 1,600 square foot retail space upstairs and a range downstairs, Sellers said. The range would likely be available for the public whenever the store is open.
The PRC is assisting with getting the building up-to-date and safe. Its efforts will leave behind a clean shell that Sellers will fill, paint and so forth.
His plan is to open July 1, a couple weeks ahead of Philipsburg Heritage Days.
Near Route 322, the Philipsburg location provided the perfect spot to set up. “We knew that we wanted Philipsburg,” Sellers said, adding the area has a lot of traffic and is situated between Centre and Clearfield counties.
Sellers has applied for grants currently under review and has asked for community support regarding the effort. He started a fundraiser on GoFundMe. The goal is set for $30,000.
The funds to get the storefront up and running are secured, Sellers noted. However, the donations would help bring the most up-to-date gear into the store, he said.
“The shop is 100 percent going to happen, regardless of whether we meet our goal, but the leftover is going to immediately go into working capital,” Sellers stated.
Anyone wanting to donate can go to https://gofund.me/7638c32f.
Sellers has been shooting a bow since about 12 years old. His grandfather, who was a competitive archer, sparked a love of the sport. Because neither of his parents are avid archers, Sellers is largely self-taught.
“I read all the books and magazines I could from the local library,” he said. “I just enjoyed it.”
He started a YouTube channel back in 2015, which grew and now has over 43,000 subscribers. When asked about why he started the channel, Sellers reported, “My wife said you should probably talk about all the things that you know about archery. Instead of telling me at the dinner table, maybe you should tell people online.”
His background as a teacher may have helped in establishing the channel. “I’ve always taught the upper grade, so I’ve always had the ability to communicate with people,” he said. “I obviously enjoy teaching and helping people.”
Although opening up a shop, he doesn’t plan on leaving his teaching job for the foreseeable future. During the summer months, the store’s hours would increase as Sellers’ schedule opens up. When school is in session, the times would shift to a few evenings during the week along with weekend hours.
Through archery, he is always trying new things. He advised anyone new to archery to be inquisitive, whether that’s finding a channel such as his own on YouTube, a forum or a Facebook group.
“Ask questions, because those are things that when I was starting and I was growing up in my teens, we didn’t have the internet and that ability to do that,” Sellers said. “It just was in its infancy at best, but now between Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and everything else, the resources there are practically limitless.”