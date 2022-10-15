BROOKVILLE — “A significant investment with a long-term benefit” has gained the enthusiastic approval of the Brookville Area School Board.
Monday night the board was presented the plan to continue work at the high school stadium, which will include replacing the track and fence, and installing artificial turf on the field.
Superintendent Erich May said, “Simply put, the field is in rough shape.” He told the board that when the field was built in 1964, “the fill under the field came from the construction of the interstate. A hodgepodge of stumps and boulders has resulted in uneven drainage, which has caused uneven wear and tear.”
He said the track, “which was last surfaced in 2008” has “lasted longer than expected. It has been painted a couple times but the polyurethane is wearing out” and “holes have been to appear in the lanes.”
May said “we usually think of this field as the football field, but other teams need to use it.” He said it is becoming increasingly difficult to find officials for the games and “we are increasingly forced to have double and even triple headers to share officials.” With no lights on the soccer fields, sometimes “they run out of daylight before the boys can finish their game.” As a result, soccer games have been moved to the stadium.
One of the key issues in replacing the track and installing the artificial turf is concern for the safety of those using the stadium. May said the more games that are played in the stadium, “the more damage we do to that surface, which in turn increases the chance of injury.”
He said repairing the stadium will open it up to use by more students. “Artificial turf will allow us to play most or all of our soccer games in the stadium, where that program would also have access to the concession stand. Baseball and softball teams would also have access to the turf for practices in early spring,” he said.
Looking ahead, May said “the band would also get to use the field more, and we could host band competitions.”
The improved field will also benefit the school and community economically. “As we struggle to staff the buildings and grounds department, we must look for ways to reduce the demand for labor. Artificial turf will require significantly less time to maintain,” he said. “The more events we host, the more our local economy sees the benefits. Hosting contests pays dividends to the local economy, and it is also more convenient for our families.”
May is recommending that ELA Sport be hired as consultants for the design of the project, with initial work to begin “right after our last home game” next week, with the project to be completed next summer.
The board applauded the proposal which will not require a tax increase. “The district has more than enough in the capital projects fund to pay for new turf, track and fence,” May said. “This project is an investment in athletics and the arts, in the extracurricular activities that connect kids and parents to school, an investment in our students and the whole community.”
The proposal will be on the agenda at next week’s meeting for approval by the board.