CLEARFIELD — When the job of youth and family services coordinator at the Joseph and Elizabeth Shaw Public Library came open, Brittany ReoNason was certain it was meant for her.
ReoNason, of Clearfield, said she applied because the position’s criteria was exactly what she was hoping for. “I was looking for a job that allowed me to be home with my three children while being more involved with the community.”
She said working at the Clearfield library provides her an opportunity to welcome residents to the type of place where she has always felt at ease. “That is the most important part of my job, to welcome patrons into the library and do the best I can to make them feel accepted and comfortable while they’re here.”
ReoNason said as the youth and family services coordinator she is responsible for developing and implementing library programs that meet the needs of local youth and their families. Those include supporting the PA Forward/Pennsylvania Libraries initiative in all of the library’s programs and services.
“My favorite part of my job is seeing the excitement on kids’ faces when they come into the library for story time or to check out books. I enjoy finding activities and stories that will get kids up, moving and having fun,” ReoNason said.
She also assists other staff members in choosing materials for the library.
“I process incoming youth, young adult and family materials and assist in ordering those types of materials,” she said.
ReoNason said she wants children and their families to know the joy of fully immersing themselves in a book. “I have always been an avid reader. I think escaping into a book can be therapeutic.”
While having a beneficial experience for children is important, ReoNason said she doesn’t want to forget children’s families when she is planning activities and events.
“It is important to me that parents, grandparents and caregivers have an opportunity to get together with others in similar situations and come together through the stories and songs their children are learning.”
She said the current children’s story time program at Shaw Library still has openings for 2- and 3-year-olds, Wednesdays at 11:15 a.m.; for children age 4 and 5 years Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. for toddlers, age 18 months to 2 years old.
On Thursday, December 16, from 6-7:30 p.m., the library is sponsoring a “Who-Bilation” for children. “We will have light refreshments, a craft, a surprise storyteller and Santa of course. “
Registration is required for the “Who-Bilation.” Those interested should contact the library at 814-765-3271 by Monday, Dec. 13, to register their children so there are enough refreshments and supplies for all attending.
ReoNason said she is working to implement a program at the library for families who may not be able to attend events at the library during the work week.
“I am hoping to create a story time at the library one Saturday a month. I understand the frustration parents and caregivers experience when they do not have a schedule that allows them to participate in activities with their children,” she noted.
She plans to develop library-based programs, specifically for older elementary school and junior/senior high school students that would encourage them to visit the library and engage in activities there.