PHILIPSBURG — Although still lacking snow, winter’s arrival Tuesday signaled an imminent shift in available outdoor activities.
State parks remain hot spots for outside fun during these winter months. Rachel Eckman, who recently joined the Black Moshannon State Park team, was at first surprised by the number of people partaking in winter-related activities at the park last year.
“We remain decently busy,” Eckman said. “It’s nothing like the summertime, but it kind of shocked me last winter. We had a ton of people up here ice fishing. There were days, Saturdays and Sundays, where you’d see probably 50 huts out there on the ice.”
People also travel to the state park for cross country skiing and snowshoeing on the trails. Eckman noted the popularity of Moss-Hanne Trail, a 7.7 miles trail, for these activities. Walkers and specially equip bikers also traverse the area.
“I saw a couple of those actually whizz by me while I was sitting in my ice tent a couple times,” Eckman stated. “So they’re out on the ice on those big fat tire bikes.”
Once the temperatures drop and a strong layer of ice develops, the state park begins maintaining an ice rink, located off boat launch one.
“This is all dependent on whether we get a good winter with some decent ice, but since we’re high elevation, we typically freeze faster than most areas,” Eckman said.
The rink’s maintenance includes bringing out snow blowers or other methods to clear the snow. If the park knows it will get a lot of snow, the team may clear it more than once a day. However, typically it is cleared off in the morning with the team crossing their fingers no more snow arrives.
Don’t have skates? Not a problem. The state park allows people to borrow ice skates. There is no cost for this. The Friends of Black Moshannon State Park purchased new skates over the summer with a grant, Eckman noted.
Those seeking gear should bring their license and plan to return the equipment prior to the park office closing. Also available are cross country skis, snowshoes, ice hockey gear, such as sticks and pucks, and sleds if someone forgot theirs.
Whether there is snow or not, people should always prepare for cold weather during the winter months.
Eckman recommends always checking the weather and layering up. There should be a sweat wicking layer as the first layer, than a cotton layer and finally an outer shell for wind blocking. Appropriate footwear is also critical.
“I think that trips a lot of people up if they’re not very experienced hikers,” Eckman noted. “You definitely want to have a waterproof boot, nice socks that are wool that’ll keep your feet warm and also wick away the sweat and the moisture.”
People should also stay hydrated. “Just make sure that you don’t overdo it because hiking in the snow, even if you have snowshoes, is a lot more taxing,” Eckman said. “You’re working a little harder, so don’t overdo it. Try to plan your route and make sure if you’re going alone that somebody knows your game plan and when you’re going to start to check in.”