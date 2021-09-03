(The Center Square) — A plan submitted by the National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation to distribute tax savings from the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 was approved by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.
The plan will distribute about $3.8 million in tax savings and interest for the period of Oct. 1, 2017, through June 30, 2018. Refunds to National Fuel Gas customers will appear as a negative surcharge or credit on monthly customer bills.
The tax savings accumulated before the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission a process to return utility tax savings to customers in 2018. The Commission ordered any utility that had not filed a base rate case on or before May 17, 2021, to submit a plan to address and return any tax savings that had accumulated before June 30, 2018.