HARRISBURG — The Department of Labor & Industry is advising users of its systems, including Unemployment Compensation claimants, to expect intermittent outages throughout the Presidents Day holiday weekend due to routine system maintenance.
The maintenance project, which will begin Saturday morning and end Monday evening, will limit public access to both the online and phone systems administered by the department, including a potential for disruption of filing weekly UC claims.
“While the inaccessibility of our systems will be temporary, we know that this can be disruptive to the routines of individuals we serve – especially Pennsylvanians who currently depend on UC benefits to cover basic expenses while they’re between jobs,” L&I Secretary Jennifer Berrier said. “I want to assure all of our system users, including UC claimants, that our system will be fully accessible to you during the week. Additionally, please know that you have time to file for benefits.”
Additional L&I staff will be working extended hours beginning Tuesday, Feb. 22, through Thursday, Feb. 24, to further assist users who may have been affected by the downtime.
UC claimants can file for benefits each week, with the weekly certification period beginning each Sunday and running through Saturday of the same calendar week. Payments are generally issued within two to three business days of filing. If individuals discover they cannot file for weekly benefits during the holiday weekend, they still have the rest of the week to submit their weekly claims.
More information about UC is available for claimants on L&I’s website.