What do you call a 380-acre camp in the Clearfield County woods, 125 boys and girls between the ages of 7-14, about 100 of their parents, grandparents and relatives, and 100 volunteers? Heaven!
On the first Saturday in the month of June every year at Camp Mountain Run, it’s time for the annual Clearfield County Youth Field Day celebration. It is absolutely the best day I’ve ever had since coming to PA!
The event marks the 27th year gathering of kids who flock here to this magnificent oasis, today overseen by Camp Mountain Run’s General Manager, John Drum, to participate in nine different stations that are setup and covered by members of Pennsylvania Wildlife Habitat Unlimited (PWHU) and many volunteers from different walks of life and work. We’ve got members, and supporters from the Bennetts Valley Rod & Gun Club providing lunch and dinner — a huge task — for not only the kids, but every member that’s decided to do the right thing and support this magical day at Camp Mountain Run.
PWHU is the major steward of the magic here. Event coordinators are Heidi Harvey and Marty Hrin, both long-term leaders and supporters of all things PWHU, have done an off the hook job of coordinating every possible detail that goes into this magical day. And fortunately, the weather God’s bestowed some grace here as the day was picture perfect — the sun was out and the temperatures hovered in the low 70s.
Kids and their families checked in at the camp and were handed out complimentary T-shirts upon arrival. Groups of around 10 kids were assembled and actively moved through nine areas where the following stations were set up:
- – Volunteers worked with the groups where they fished the main hatchery pond at the Camp. There were fixed stations here where the kids had use of all gear, bait and tackle to land what they could. Hundreds of trout were provided so there was no shortage of targets!
- The Stream Study Station – This is the station where I spent the entire day, in a beautiful stream searching for all manner of macroinvertebrates, some common and some not so, with my buddy Eric Wilson, and Beth Clark, Chris Hazi, and James Olay. Eric talked about the different varieties of bug life, the lifecycle of their life on this stream, and had a tabletop where the kids could place specimens pulled from the stream into water-filled bowls to observe their movements and learn more about their development. The kids loved it as they could roam freely to search out insects, crawdads and aquatic life that feed trout and make up this beautiful ecosystem. The stream that runs through Camp Mountain Run is one of the purest in PA so there’s a lot living here and it’s simply amazing. Every rock we turn over has specimens that match the “bug charts” that Eric and volunteers share with these kids.
- The Black Bear Station –managed by Mandy Marchoni, on loan by the PA Game Commission, who educated all in attendance on the life of the Black Bear, their habitat, and their practices and habits for healthy survival.
- The Shotgun Station –supervised by the All Seasons Trap & Skeet Club, where the kids got to shoot shotguns at clay targets and learn proper safety and best practices. We heard both the shotgun blasts and screams of our delighted kids throughout the day. Priceless!
- We had a Rifle Station –where the kids got to learn one-on-one about gun safety and had a chance to test their skills at target shooting. Many of us were humbled by the talents of so many of these kids. Pretty amazing how tight many of their target clusters were!
- There was the Archery Station –where a very spirited Teddy Clark corralled the kids with helpers to focus them on learning the basics of bow and arrow archery and safety. The kids had a chance to target shoot and practice and were totally impressive with their skills and marksmanship.
- There was the Boating Station –supported by the PA Fish & Boat Commission on the lake across from the main Camp. The kids got to learn about water safety and safety rules of fresh water canoeing while cruising one of the prettiest lakes in the area. I took a walk down to the station and saw a Bald Eagle soaring overhead while the kids were in session. Magnificent.
- We had a Bird Dog Station –to help educate the kids on safe hunting habits, and how bird dogs effortlessly can find quail hidden on the grounds. The dogs were able to illustrate how they could flush out quail that were tough to detect at the station area.
- A really cool Trapping Station –devoted to teaching the kids about trapping wild game. Learning of trapping techniques, gear, best practices and techniques that was enjoyed by all!
After lunch, we witnessed an amazing treat – PA Game Commission Wardens Thomas Henry and Mark Gritzer showed up at Mountain Run with a Black Bear that was trapped in a culvert in the Quehanna Wilds Area. Bears are routinely caught so they can be tagged and monitored. This 173-pound bear was tranquillized, a tooth was pulled to determine bear’s age, and it was ear-tagged by PWHU Event Coordinator Heidi Harvey, and measured before being let go back in the Wilds for future research.
I don’t think there’s an outdoor experience like the Clearfield County Youth Field Day anywhere. All were greeted by caring and highly-organized volunteers. Lunch was perfect with hot dogs, chips, cookies and soft drinks. At the conclusion of the day’s magic, all were invited to a hearty spaghetti dinner, and a miraculous camaraderie that was a match to the magic of a beautiful day, the fun and learnings at Camp Mountain Run’s Youth Field Day, and the devoted commitment of so many wonderful souls.
The Pennsylvania Wildlife Habitat Unlimited (PWHU) needs your help. Several of our programs are self-funded, and we’re actively looking to bring in new members and we seek donations from private donors and commercial businesses. To learn more about our group, scheduled events for the year, and how you can get involved, go to our Facebook page at PWHU (PA Wildlife Habitat Unlimited) or feel free to email me at raygwhunt@gmail.com. We could use your support!
