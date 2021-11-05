As an early rain poured down October 16, volunteers made their way into the maintenance office near Cook Forest’s Sawmill Center for the Arts. Dale Luthringer, the state park’s environmental education specialist, was inside to greet them, a laundry list of chores that needed done during the morning’s Woodsy Owl Fall Workday in hand. Various individuals and groups left with their assignments, scattering throughout the park to perform tasks such as basic landscaping, splitting and stacking wood, cleaning cabins and maintaining trails.
Luthringer said the workday allowed the marshalling of volunteers to help ensure some necessary, but lower priority, tasks were accomplished.
“We usually get a lot of calls throughout the year — various organizations, Scout groups, interested people that want to do something. It’s hard to organize that in a shotgun approach throughout the year, it’s a lot of time and effort. So we devote one day a year at Cook Forest (in the fall) and one at Clear Creek (in the spring), put a variety of projects together so that they can kind of help us all at once,” Luthringer said.
“It’s a great way for us to get caught up on a variety of jobs that aren’t really high on our list of things to get done. Painting, clearing debris on trails, cleaning cabins that aren’t necessarily open to the public all the time, splitting wood for big events. It saves us all kinds of man hours and helps with jobs we just don’t often have time to get to.”
The morning’s rain didn’t put a damper on getting the work done, though some of the scheduled painting had to be postponed.
“Rain on a workday is nothing new. It seems like we deal with it almost every year. We usually have a lot of painting jobs lined up, but when everything’s wet you can’t paint. We just refer them (those slated to paint) to other jobs on the list,” Luthringer said.
Shellie Mineweaser, of Brookville, as well as Big Run’s Christopher McCarthy and Samantha Blair were assigned to do landscaping at The Inn at Cook Forest near the park’s administrative office. “We are interested in the environment. We’re avid hikers. We want to give back to the park because we spend a lot of time here,” Blair said.
Mineweaser, McCarthy, and Blair were accompanied by six teenagers, who they wanted to introduce to volunteerism. “It’s important to teach the kids responsibility, teach them to respect the land and respect the park. Let them know they can have a good time without causing chaos,” McCarthy said.
Alan Karp and Jim Regan brought Boy Scout troop #891 to Cook Forest from Penn Hills, near Pittsburgh. It’s something they’ve been doing for approximately 15 years. The group was tasked with splitting wood and cleaning The Log Cabin Inn educational center.
“Part of Scouting is giving back to the community and doing community service. Part of the requirements for advancing (in rank) is for them to log 70 hours of community service. We love Cook Forest, we love Clear Creek. We just love the area,” Karp said.
“It’s giving back to the community and teaching them about leadership. It teaches them to help out and gets the older Scouts guiding the younger Scouts on these kinds of projects,” said Regan.
Luthringer welcomed the involvement of so many young people, saying, “I think it’s a great idea. It helps put the volunteer spirit with the kids. It gets them out and active and starts them thinking about ways to be involved with the park.”
On the opposite end of the spectrum were those who’ve been coming to Cook Forest for years and are volunteering as a form of payback for the time they’ve enjoyed there.
“I’ve been coming here for over 60 years and it’s one of my favorite places in the world. I will do whatever I can to keep it that way,” said Billy Lehmeier, of Penn Hills. Lehmeier, accompanied by his dog, was cleaning interpretive kiosks.
Karen Simcik, of Kittanning, expressed a similar sentiment. “We (she and her husband Brad) love this place. We come up here three or four times a year to camp. We heard other people were doing this, we saw the email (promoting the workday) and said, ‘yeah, we’re retired so… (let’s volunteer).”
Joe Guthrie, assistant park manager, appreciates the volunteers and hopes others will consider giving their time. “It’s huge in several ways. All parks rely on volunteers to get work done. Please come on out (in the future); enjoy some camaraderie, some friendship, meet new people, maybe even learn a new skill. It’s nice to see people getting involved within their community.”