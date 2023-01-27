DuBOIS — City of DuBois officials confirmed that several police officers were injured when they tried to rescue a woman from a home filled with dangerous levels of a toxic chemical late Thursday afternoon.
DuBois City Manager John "Herm" Suplizio, during a press conference Friday afternoon, said the initial call at about 4 p.m. Thursday was for the city police department to respond to 201 South Ave. for a welfare check on a person in that house. When the police arrived at the home, they smelled some toxic fumes and, at that point, the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department was called.
"We arrived shortly after the police department had requested us," said fire Chief Mike Federici, who noted that several of the police officers had become slightly overwhelmed at the door by a chemical substance. He said the officers were provided medical treatment at the scene and the fire department determined that the toxin was hydrogen sulfide.
Federici said firefighters put on the appropriate gear for hazardous substance and went into the home to make sure that there were "no other viable victims in the residence."
"Upon entry, we determined where the location was of the substance," said Federici. "We determined that it was beyond our capabilities. We evacuated the structure. At that time, we ventilated and formed a perimeter around the structure. We then proceeded to check the surrounding residents, make sure their welfare was OK. At that point in time, we activated our city EMA and we also activated the Clearfield EMA. After that, we had activated the Altoona Fire Department hazmat team to come up and help us mitigate the situation. At that point in time, we just kept everything clear and waited until their arrival."
The Altoona Fire Department got to the scene and mitigated the contaminant, said Federici.
"We got out of the structure and cleared the structure, checked the air quality, made sure it was safe to enter and at approximately 1:40 a.m. (Friday) we cleared the scene," said Federici.
Federici said hydrogen sulfide is a very volatile chemical.
"It has a very fast expansion rate when it's mixed in certain parts," said Federici. "The concentration level in the residence was extremely high and would've immediately overcome anybody that did not have breathing apparatus."
During the press conference, the officials did not answer any questions about the condition of the woman in the residence. However, they referred any questions about the victim to Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder.
Snyder, when contacted by the Tri-County Weekend, said, "Due to the nature of the call I will not be releasing any information." She did confirm that she was called to the scene.
The officials did not name the officers who were injured in the call, either.
"We had a few that were injured," said Suplizio. "One had to stay overnight in the hospital just for purpose of making sure that he was going to be OK. And then we had two or three who just got checked out and really probably a lot of the first responders got checked out by the ambulance service that was there. So special thanks to them for responding and special thanks to the whole neighborhood. The whole neighborhood was put out a little bit and they really worked with us and didn't give us any problems. We had a blocked off radius. It was blocked off and the neighbors really did their part too."
Sandy Township Police were also at the scene.
"On behalf of the City of DuBois, I would like to throw out special thanks to Chief Federici of the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department," said Suplizio. "As everyone knows, it's an all-volunteer fire department. They do an excellent job and to go on something like this that they've never been part of before and I commend the chief and the whole fire department for an excellent job to come upon something like this that we're not familiar with, that we haven't dealt with before. He really needs to be commended and the whole fire department needs to be commended. Special thanks also to our police department, their first on scene and special thanks to Sandy Township and the ambulance service, Am-Serv. It takes an effort by everyone to take this on and to get it accomplished."