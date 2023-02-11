DuBOIS — The City of DuBois and Sandy Township are partnering with DuBois Central Catholic to provide a school resource officer at the private school located on Central Christian Road in the township.
The new agreement was announced and signed at the city council’s work session on Thursday.
Gretchen Caruso, president of DCC, said the three entities have been working on this effort since last summer.
“We were very graciously gifted money to be used to put a resource officer at DuBois Central Catholic, which is something we have wanted for awhile, but due to funding was not possible,” said Caruso.
Caruso said DCC received funding, a three-year guaranteed renewal, from a donor who wishes to remain anonymous.
“Working through, we’ve had lots of things to collaborate on ... the students, faculty, staff, parents, all of us, are very appreciative of the time and efforts that both Sandy Township and the City of DuBois put together for the safety of our students,” said Caruso. “That was really what was very important to them, and that’s really what’s been important to me the whole time, is that we can offer a safe place to educate students. I thank all of you for the time and efforts that were put into it, and I’m looking forward to this collaboration and moving forward.”
In a statement provided to the Tri-County Weekend, township Manager Shawn Arbaugh said, “Sandy Township is happy to partner with DuBois Central Catholic and the City of DuBois to be able to provide a school resource officer to help protect the safety of the students, staff, and public, and to provide classroom support on various subjects related to the criminal justice system, drug education, crime prevention within the community, conflict resolution, bullying prevention, and drivers’ safety. The new officer will also provide pivotal assistance to DuBois City and Sandy Township police in the summer months through special details and police coverage. This is another example of how the city and township are partnering together to make this community a better and safer place to live and work.”
City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio thanked Caruso for all of her efforts in making this become a reality.
“It shows her experience and her expertise to get something like this accomplished,” said Suplizio. “A special thanks to the donor who came forth because all our kids, kids from all over the area go to Central, and we should be thankful now that they’re going to be a little bit better protected. Not that they weren’t before, but it just adds to it in today’s day and age.
“This is something that I know that has been worked on long and hard a lot of things back and forth, but this is one thing that we’ve gotten accomplished, and many more will come in the future with the DuBois-Sandy consolidation,” said Suplizio.
Suplizio said it’s been said that “it’s all about the kids, and I guess this time it really is.”
“We’re looking forward to working on more things in the future,” said Suplizio, who also thanked city police Chief Blaine Clark and township police Chief Kris Kruzelak for all of their help in implementing the collaboration.
“This is a great thing,” said Clark. “No school should go without (a school resource officer).”
“I’m excited for this program,” said Kruzelak. “Safety and security of the student body and the staff out there (is) number one. Also, (it’s) a good opportunity for a community policing officer out there as well, bridge that gap between the police and the students so then they can realize that, hey, we’re a normal person. They can come to us for help. So it, it’s going to bridge that gap between kids and the police and we need that in our tight-knit community.”
Cpl. Lanny Prosper, who previously served as the SRO in the DuBois Area School District for about seven years, said he is looking forward to offering any support to help kick off the DCC program.
“I think it’s going to be a great opportunity for Central Catholic, as my son graduated school from there, so I definitely have some investment into that school, and I’m glad to see this is happening,” said Prosper.
At the township supervisors’ meeting earlier in the week, they approved bringing on a part-time school resource officer for DCC and approved the contract with DCC to supply the SRO. Arbaugh said the SRO would work for the township and DCC will pay (with the donation) for the services in accordance with the contract.