DuBOIS — A flagpole dedication ceremony was held Thursday at the Oklahoma Elementary School in DuBois to commemorate the recent $12.2 million renovation and expansion project.
Students, staff, parents and area veterans attended the event and were welcomed by Principal Tammy Cook, who led the Pledge of Allegiance.
Cook thanked Paul Sprague, past commander of the DuBois American Legion Post 17, who asked if they could conduct the ceremony, and Cook thought it was a great idea.
Cook acknowledged Superintendent Wendy Benton, who was also in attendance.
“We also would like to thank our school board members that worked on the renovation project here for Oklahoma, that gave us this beautiful school and this new flag pole,” said Cook. She mentioned board President Larry Salone, Gil Barker and Sam Armagost, who spent many hours planning and preparing to make the school turn out as beautiful as it is.
Cook thanked representatives from the Sandy Township Police Department for being in attendance at the ceremony.
“We are grateful to those here today taking the time to conduct the ceremony. We thank them for their military service to our country,” said Cook.
Those attending from the DuBois Area Honor Guard were:
- Sharon Wantuck – U.S. Marine Corps
- Rich Wantuck – U.S. Marine Corps
- Jack Hartzfeld – U.S. Army
DuBois American Legion
- Dayton Nixon – U.S. Air Force –Commander, Post 17, DuBois
DuBois Veterans of Foreign War Post 813
- Joe Barber – U.S. Army –Sr. Vice Commander, Post 813, DuBois
Marine Corps League
- Dave Radaker – U.S. Marine Corps –Sr. Vice Commandant
- WM. L Dixon – Detachment 289 Clearfield
Military Order of the Purple Heart
- Joe Woods – U.S. Marine Corps –Commander, Chapter 519, Military Order of the Purple Heart, DuBois
Shawn Arbaugh, Sandy Township manager and veteran who was a combat engineer in the U.S. Army, was the guest speaker who talked about what the flag meant to him and the symbolism of the colors.
During his time with the Army, Arbaugh said he was “sent to a war in Iraq to help free the Iraqi people from a terrible dictator named Saddam Hussein. We also were sent over there to find weapons of mass destruction that could hurt lots of people, and make sure we destroyed them so that they would be ineffective and wouldn’t hurt anybody.”
“From my military experience, I really gained a new appreciation of a flag and what the flag means to me and what this flag dedication ceremony means to me,” said Arbaugh. “It represents freedom. It represents our brave men and women in this country that serve in the military, and our first responders.”
Arbaugh said the color red on the American flag stands for courage and bravery, “just like our first responders that run into burning buildings and arrest dangerous criminals and take the drugs off our streets. And the medical personnel that come to your aid to save your life, even though they may not know you. It also reminds me of the courage and bravery of my unit over in Iraq, the 459th Engineer Company that was tasked with the mission to build a bridge across the river to get the Marine tanks and infantry into the city of Baghdad to take it over.”
The white on the flag reminds Arbaugh that it stands for purity and values.
“To me, it really means to trust in the Lord and to always do the right thing in the eyes of the Lord. It also reminds me of a story from Iraq when I was over there and received an emergency phone call that my Uncle Curtis had passed away. My Uncle Curtis was like a dad to me. He was a very special person, and it saddened me greatly that I got the call that he passed away,” said Arbaugh.
Arbaugh said the blue on the flag reminds him of justice in the pursuit of peach.
“It stands the same thing with our police ... same colors, same mission. And the same with one of our primary functions in Iraq, was to bring peace to the Iraqi people from Saddam Hussein,” said Arbaugh.
“These stories are just a few of the stories that really remind me of what the American flag represents,” said Arbaugh. “It represents our American values. It represents our pursuit of justice and freedom. And most importantly, it reminds me of honoring our men and women that fight in our military service to keep us safe, and our first responders that fight day in and day out for our safety and to better the country.”
Woods provided closing remarks.
“It is a privilege to be here and I love to see this patriotism being carried on,” said Woods.
Rich Fisherowski led students in singing, America (My Country, ‘Tis of Thee).