PUNXSUTAWNEY — Two locals came together on a project of preserving history at the old Adrian Hospital and Wellington Heights Assisted Living Facility in Punxsutawney, resulting in an episode of the building being filmed for the Travel Channel to air as part of the “Destination Fear” show.
Destination Fear was created by documentary filmmaker Dakota Laden, his sister Chelsea Laden and best friend Tanner Wiseman. The three travel across the country in an RV to spend nights in reportedly haunted locations like asylums, prisons, or other abandoned buildings. While there, they use equipment to search and capture paranormal activity.
The Punxsutawney episode, titled “Old Adrian Hospital” will premiere at 9 p.m. Saturday, December 4. The trio will showcase the night they spent in Punxsutawney at the old hospital and share the evidence they found. This episode was set up with the Travel Channel by local paranormal investigator Brian Baum, and building owner Jeremiah Nichols.
The two men didn’t know one another prior to Nichols buying the building a year ago, despite having grown up in the same neighborhood near the hospital. For Nichols, he was interested in owning the building because he was born in the hospital when it was still open, his aunt died there when it was an assisted living facility, and he wants to preserve the history of the old building.
“With me being born here, there’s an emotional attachment. If they tear the place down, what do you have left. I moved away and came back and 90 percent of the historical buildings are down. This place has been here for so long… It wouldn’t be the same Jenks Hill if this place wasn’t here.” Nichols said.
Baum, also having grown up near the building, was always interested in it for paranormal investigation, but never knew the extent of the history in the walls. He has about 12 years of experience investigating with his group Bearded Paranormal. When he found Nichols had bought the building, he immediately reached out to him about getting access to the building, also offering to help with cleanup and restoration.
“I actually went to school right across from here, and I wanted to get in and check it out,” Baum said. “We had a conversation, he wants to save history and needed help cleaning up, and if I could come in and investigate while we were cleaning up, that’s what we did.”
Baum and some of his team will spend the day cleaning up the building, and then take a couple of hours at dark to investigate. He said they catch something every time, saying “every time if you sit down and actually want to talk to them, you’ll get something.”
The hospital was originally built in 1888 and opened in 1889 as the Adrian Hospital and was open through the tuberculosis epidemic. The hospital closed in 1975, then in 1984 the building was reopened as the Wellington Heights assisted living home. This facility closed recently in 2015, with the website still up, and the phone number still able to call into the facility’s answering machine, according to Baum.
“It freaked me out as a little kid as we went by. I didn’t know how old the building was, and when I researched it when it went up for sale I was like, ‘yeah, there has to be something in there.’ Not just associated with the old people, more of the older history with the hospital, the mining accidents that happened here… this place was built for the mines around here,” Baum said.
The building itself has several bizarre features and odd secrets, like small cubbyhole-sized doorways that lead down long hallways, and a fourth floor not shown on any blueprints. The only reference to the fourth floor Nichols and Baum have found was from Indiana University, citing it as the sleeping quarters for nursing students. The only access they have found to this floor is an opening in the ceiling that would normally lead to a crawl space, not an entire other floor.
Nichols said he was never interested in the paranormal, but since working in the building he and his wife have both heard some unexplainable voices and noises.
“I wasn’t really big on it, but since my brother has been starting to come up here and he’s been catching a lot of stuff and it’s kind of hard to deny repeated activity,” Nichols said.
Nichols’ ultimate goal is to fix and renovate the building to be reopened as a bed and breakfast. He is working toward that goal, putting his extra time and money into the building. Baum has started a Facebook page for the building, Old Adrian Hospital/Old Haunted Wellington Heights, to show the progress of the project and offer a way to reach out to he and Nichols
“My main intention is to preserve the building and put something here, turn the lights on. It’s an experience for me,” Nichols said.
The paranormal aspect was never something he was thinking about until Baum approached him.
Shortly after Baum and Nichols began working together at the building, and Baum had started investigating, he was talking to a friend who works with the Travel Channel. She asked if he had any unknown paranormal locations, and he mentioned the hospital. She talked to the show’s producer and shared some of Baum’s evidence, and within an hour the production team wanted to send someone to scout the locations.
The show crew came to film the episode back in May. Nichols and Baum had minimal contact with those on the show, only providing a little bit of paranormal evidence and the history of the building to producers. The producer made a packet of information for the three who actually stayed in the building.
Baum and Nichols don’t even know what to expect out of the episode, but were told this was one of the team’s favorite locations so far, and they did catch “something.”
Baum said the second floor hallway has been the most active spot in the building for him and his team. He described them seeing what looked like heads poking out of the doorways down the hall. One room specifically is known for women being touched when they are inside it.
“I call this shadow hallways, because if you’re on that end you’ll see heads poking out down here, and then if you go down to the other end you’ll see heads poking out down there… like they’re just checking you out seeing what you’re doing here,” Baum said.
He and his team have used “REM pods” in the hallway, and he said they always light up when they use them. REM Pods, or Radiating Electro-Magnetism Pod, emits its own electromagnetic field and detects disturbances in it, thought to alert users to possible ghost activity.
He also spoke with a former employee of the assisted living facility who said she and other other employees would see and hear things while working. Baum and his team have also heard beeping in the kitchen area similar to hospital heart monitors, something the old cafeteria women reportedly heard too. The kitchen was previously an operating room when the facility was a hospital.
Baum and his team also caught something during a “spirit-box session,” which is when paranormal investigators use a device that rapidly scans the frequency channels of radio stations creating white noise. This is meant to allow ghosts to manipulate the sound and form distinct words and phrases, sometimes heard as intelligent responses. Baum said his team caught a ghost saying it would “put you in a hole” during the spirit-box session. Later, when talking to the old employee, she told him there was an old resident there who would tell the nurses the same thing when he got mad at them.
While Baum is happy to have access to the building he has wanted to investigate for so long, he is fully on board with helping Nichols achieve his goals for the building too. “He’s saving the place, going to make it something instead of it just being an empty building sitting there unused,” Baum said.