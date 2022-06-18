Editor’s note: “Around the Block” provides news at a glance, focusing on recent local happenings and personal preferences. We’ll try to keep it primarily positive, but no promises.
• Still relatively new to DuBois, my second Community Days experience did not disappoint. The effort, coordination and turnout for the two-day event should not be taken for granted. Annual gatherings like these can become routine for those who have grown up with them. Coming from a transplant to the area, DuBois rightfully takes a lot of pride in the yearly occurrence. The parade and fireworks are obvious highlights, but the array of food selections, entertainment and family-friendly offerings truly makes it a celebration worth circling on the calendar. Personally, Circus Incredible lived up to their name while the diversity of Jeff Jimerson and Airborne served as a pleasant surprise. I associated Jimerson as the national anthem mainstay for the Pittsburgh Penguins. As it turns out, his repertoire far exceeds the “Star-Spangled Banner.” Kudos to all those who make Community Days the special staple that it is.
• After the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department presents Community Days, members of the five companies turn their attention to earning bragging rights as city champions. The last two years, I have covered “Sink the Tub” at Tannery Dam, which serves as the second of the three-night competition during Firemen’s Week. Again, continuing to expand my local knowledge, the support from the community during these events exemplifies the pride in its firefighters. Each company has its own brotherhood, while the membership as a whole creates the collective spirit embodied by the department. As for the competition, Friendship Hose Co. No. 2 swept the three events to repeat as city champions.
• Before shifting to the news side, I cut my teeth in this business covering sports. As a few of you may have noticed during football season, I still jump in from time to time. Some of my favorite moments early in my career occurred while following playoff runs by local high school teams. In my 10 years of doing so, I never had the fortune of covering a state championship in a team sport. Individual athletes, yes. But not as a team. Hence, why what the DuBois Central Catholic baseball and softball teams accomplished this season is so special. A huge congratulations to the baseball team following a convincing performance Friday to win the PIAA Class A state title. Although softball came up one win short, making it to the big dance is no easy feat. And, to have BOTH the baseball and softball programs playing for a state title in the same year is a rare, rare achievement. There is plenty to be proud of for the Cardinal faithful. Sports will always be my first love. Thank you, DCC, for the reminder.
• Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Rewpublican candidate for U.S. Senate, added his name to a list of high-profile political figures to visit the Tri-County Area in the last month or so. Oz stopped by Staar Energy Services in Reynoldsville Tuesday, expressing his campaign values while taking time for photos and questions from those in attendance. Oz will face Democrat John Fetterman in November. In May, both candidates for governor visited the area, as Republican Doug Mastriano held a rally in Big Run while Democrat Josh Shapiro passed through Elk, Jefferson and Clarion counties.
• Although just a prospective idea, the concept of a new microbrewery in Punxsutawney is something most would — and should — support. It’s worth applauding Punxsutawney officials for amending a complicated zoning ordinance that would now allow only a microbrewery to manufacture, distribute and sell beer that is brewed on site. Breweries, distilleries and wineries continue to grow in popularity. Adjusting outdated policies to allow them to put down roots in our communities is a win-win.
• Similarly, the recent announcement of a group of dedicated community members planning to bring back the Treasure Lake Ski Lodge has also been met with much excitement. I’ve only heard of countless good times had at the Ski Lodge before the unfortunate closure. Despite the significant amount of work that will be required, rebuilding this signature location should rekindle old memories while offering the opportunity to create new ones.
• Tomorrow, I will enjoy my first Father’s Day as a Dad. A little more than nine months ago, Cooper officially became the center of Lindsey and I’s universe. As I type this, he is trying to reach the keyboard from my lap, so I apologize if I miss editing out any of his “additions.” He has given me new purpose in life, and I genuinely love being his Dad. On behalf of the Destefan family, Happy Father’s Day to all my fellow Dads out there.
