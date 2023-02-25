I recently took advantage of the nice weather and went on a little driving adventure. Many years ago, I attended Villa Maria College in Erie and I like to enjoy a trip down memory lane every now and then. On the way to Erie, I tuned my Sirius XM radio to 60’s on 6 and sang along with “Brown-Eyed Girl,” “Mony Mony,” “Sweet Caroline,” “I’m Into Something Good,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “Sittin’ on the Dock of the Bay,” and “Pretty Woman,” among others, just to get in the mood. That era also brought us some very cool new dances like the Watusi, the Jerk, the Mashed Potato and the Swim. It’s a mystery to me how I can remember the words to most of these songs, and even a little bit about how to do those dances, but I have to put Post-It Note reminders on the bathroom mirror to help me remember massage or dentist appointments.
Previously, every time I made a trip to Erie, I was always too busy to stop at an interesting-looking place with a sign that said, “IF YOU COOK, STOP AND LOOK.” During this adventure, I took time to stop and have a good look.
I don’t claim to love cooking anymore, but I was very impressed with some of the most unusual gadgets that I’d never even thought of, let alone thought I needed. When was the last time you used a mortar and pestle to grind your fresh herbs and spices? Did you know that there are peach pitters and mango splitters, cherry pitters and bean frenchers, corn strippers and honey dippers, avocado slicers and nutmeg graters, cake cutters and banana slicers, egg peelers and strawberry hullers and, my personal favorite, pickle pinchers? I enjoyed looking at all these cool things, but my kitchen gadget drawer is already quite full, thank you.
There was a huge inventory of every kind of pot and pan you could imagine, and probably hundreds, if not thousands of cookie cutters, whisks, strainers, knives, and ladles in every size. There is also a warehouse full of used restaurant equipment and cookware from private homes. So, out of all this kitchen stuff, what did I buy? Two new Rada knives to make chopping vegetables easier on my hands, and a houseware jar gripper to make opening jars easier. I may not have bought much, but I thoroughly enjoyed browsing through everything!
I continued toward Erie, and my next stop was Peninsula Drive to get a glimpse of the lake. It’s not as easy to see the lake as it used to be, because there are so many hotels built right on the beach. My friends and I would walk from the Villa to the beach, fry our skin and jump in the waves all afternoon, then walk back up the hill to the dorm. No one had a car, so we walked everywhere and thought nothing of it.
As I drove along Peninsula Drive, I noticed so much wind damage, like huge trees that had been uprooted and many others that had been snapped off, similar to tornado damage. Apparently, most of the damage occurred in December, making it necessary to close the park and cancel the annual Presque Isle Holiday Lights. Sixty-five mile an hour winds did major damage to trees and eroded beaches. I could see areas where sand had been plowed away from the edge of the road. Fragile wetlands areas also showed signs of damage, and many of them were also dry or nearly so. I was told that the lake didn’t freeze this winter, resulting in even more water damage to beaches during the high winds.
I parked near one of the beaches and began walking and taking pictures. The wind made the 50 degree temperatures feel much colder than that, but I got some great pictures. The beaches were littered with driftwood and other winter detritus, but it only added to the charm as I remembered walking these very beaches many times before. I continued my drive to Perry’s Monument at the tip of the peninsula and read the plaque again about the winter hardships Perry and his men endured in the Battle of Lake Erie during the War of 1812. And here I was, thinking I was cold in such mild February temperatures.
After my beach visit, I went to Mass at St. Jude’s Church, where I got to speak briefly with Fr. Ross, who was our parish priest in Kersey until several months ago. It seems that his new congregation loves him as much as we did!
On Sunday, I enjoyed “A Cole Porter Celebration” at the Erie Playhouse. The fifty-member orchestra was enhanced by an equally large group of harmonizing singers and soloists. Cole Porter (1891-1964) was a prolific American composer and songwriter, and many of his songs were successful on Broadway and in films. He was popular a little before my time, but I still remembered some of his songs, like “Anything Goes,” “Night and Day,” “I Get a Kick out of You,” “Begin the Beguine,” “Too Darn Hot,” “I’ve Got You Under my Skin,” “I Love Paris,” and “Wunderbar.” The entire production was spectacular!
No trip to Erie would be complete without seeing what used to be the campus of Villa Maria College, my old stomping grounds. It is now Maryvale Apartments, a senior housing complex, but I still remember it as my home away from home for a few years. It was staffed by the Sisters of St. Joseph, and we were housed in all-female dorms. There were strict rules and high standards, and I learned that lesson the hard way as a freshman the first time I answered one of the community phones in my dorm and yelled the name of the person wanted on the phone. A nun appeared almost out of nowhere, asked my name, and informed me that “Villa girls don’t yell.”
There were a few other rules that Villa girls had to learn, like no shorts or trousers allowed, 7:30 curfew on weeknights and midnight curfews on weekends. That is, unless you were confined to campus for the weekend for not making your bed or neglecting to keep your wastebasket emptied when the housemother made one of her frequent, surprise inspections. And woe to the Villa girl who was caught using an iron in her dorm room instead of in the laundry area!
My little adventure brought back so many memories, like the unmistakable smell of potato chips as I drove past Troyer Farms or the amazement I felt anew at hearing the sound of the waves crashing against the breakers at the lake. Sometimes, the little things turn out to be the big things after all!
