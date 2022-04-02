As editor, my primary role is to coordinate and oversee the content published in the Tri-County Weekend and Courier Express. With that comes a significant amount of time sitting in the office behind a keyboard.
Every so often, it’s nice to get out and play reporter again. Last week, such an opportunity presented itself.
Upon receiving the media advisory, I raised my hand to cover the Department of Transportation (PennDOT) press conference to celebrate the start of the Winslow Hill Road safety improvements in Benezette.
Now, understand, the premise was to gather information for a news article in our newspaper. The added intrigue of a quiet afternoon in the heart of elk country away from my computer may have factored in.
Since relocating to DuBois, I’ve become somewhat fascinated with the elk herd, going from enjoying the rare sightseeing trips as a kid to literally living about 30 minutes away.
They’re impressive animals, and quite the draw for a secluded town that would otherwise keep to itself hidden in the Pennsylvania Wilds. Hundreds of thousands of visitors flock to the area in the fall, creating the need for the improvements PennDOT is set to implement along the primary viewing artery that is Winslow Hill.
Although it’s been less than two full years, it didn’t take me long to figure out when not to visit. Yes, the rut offers some spectacular moments, but I’m content staying out of the circus in September and October. Besides...I’m a local now.
Hence, capitalizing on last week’s chance to visit when no one was around.
I put together an agenda of — attend press conference, explore in tranquility and stop for the best smoked wings in the area.
The drive over proved entertaining in itself, especially doing so without any passengers. For the first time, my wife or parents were not in the same vehicle acting as spotters. Instead, it was just me, one eye on the road and the other in passing fields. Fortunately, oncoming traffic was minimal on a Tuesday afternoon.
As I reached the campground area, there they were, roughly 30 elk casually enjoying the mild March weather. Slowing slightly to make a quick estimate, I was again reminded of their size, even while laying comfortably under trees.
My priorities led me to the Elk Country Visitor Center, where the press conference was held. After about an hour of “work,” I jumped in the truck and turned right out of the main driveway, wanting to grab a few photos to accompany the article (and the Outdoors page in the Tri-County Weekend), but mostly looking to spend time in a premiere tourist area without any distractions.
I stopped at the Winslow Hill viewing area before heading over to Dents Run, understanding the elk are likely still hanging out in lower elevations (as evident by the campground sighting). I ventured to the actual lookout at Dents Run, gazing across the vast landscape while snapping a few photos to have on hand. As I stared off in the distance, there was an honest sense of calm. In that moment, I had elk country all to myself. The underlying reason for raising my hand was accomplished.
After a few minutes, I hopped back in the truck and completed the loop, spotting another 10-12 elk in an upper field along Route 555 that consistently produces sightings when visiting.
I capped the afternoon by grabbing a seat at the bar inside the Benezette Hotel. For my “Ben’s Bites” series, I highlighted the smoked wings at this local landmark, acknowledging they were arguably the best wings I’ve had since moving here. So, I was committed to taking advantage of a random chance to enjoy them again, even bringing a dozen back for my wife to save her from cooking dinner.
She happily approved, concluding what was a refreshing afternoon in elk country.
q q q