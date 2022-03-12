I can’t believe it’s been six months.
Sitting in the rocking chair, looking down as he slept in my arms, I silently shook my head realizing how much time has actually passed.
Thinking back, it’s a collection of snapshots, watching our son grow seemingly by the day. Between work and caring for a baby, the days, weeks and months blend together, with specific moments appearing vivid when I close my eyes.
It’s crazy how quickly they grow. Everyone told us that while Lindsey was pregnant. Still, it was just some saying that all parents share. Well, fast forward roughly 180 days, and man – they weren’t kidding.
From 7 pounds, 4 ounces to sitting in a high chair eating pureed sweet potatoes faster than you can reload the spoon, Cooper is developing at a rapid rate. He’s a super happy baby, which is a huge plus. All the ladies at daycare can’t get enough of him, constantly telling us how his smile makes their day.
I tend to consider myself relatively manly. I must admit, the boy does have a grin that would make even the burliest among us melt a little.
Relocating to DuBois so I could pursue this career opportunity, we left members of our immediate family back in Franklin County, no longer a quick drive away. Fortunately, those three hours do not keep Cooper’s grandparents from routinely visiting, much like my folks did two weekends ago.
While monthly trips are common (whether they come here or we go home), this specific visit was requested, as yours truly planned a weekend getaway to Pittsburgh with Lindsey.
Prior to her pregnancy – and living in DuBois – we would make frequent excursions to Pittsburgh, sometimes for a Steelers or Penguins game, or to simply enjoy our favorite food and drink spots.
Parenthood obviously changed that, with weekends now spent changing diapers and watching “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse.”
So, for Christmas, we decided to get concert tickets for late February that we could spin into a long weekend away. Of course, this was after we already had babysitting approval from my parents, who jump at every opportunity feasible to see their first grandchild.
It was a win-win. Lindsey and I got a day or two of pre-parenting fun while my Mom and Dad were able to bond with Cooper. Again, he is easy-going for a baby, so they weren’t going to be overwhelmed. And, aside from Lindsey, there is no one I would trust my son with more than my mother.
With that reassurance, we were able to genuinely enjoy our weekend in the city, even with our concert getting rescheduled because the singer tested positive for COVID the night before the show. We went out downtown, grabbed an Uber (which are now outrageously priced – insert dad voice) to South Side for lunch (Fat Heads is a must when visiting), and eventually worked our way back to the hotel for a quiet two nights.
Driving back Sunday, we both agreed it was a needed break. This lifestyle of wake up, baby to daycare, work, pick up baby, dinner, baby to sleep, likely work some more, sleep and repeat can take its toll. Even so, I wouldn’t change a thing, embracing this new purpose in life.
I truly love being a father.
Having a dedicated wife as a teammate certainly helps. Having parents not only willing, but excited to pitch in is an added bonus.
As I sat there the other night, rocking Cooper to sleep, all those things crossed my mind. And, while we enjoyed our time away, seeing my son’s smile when we returned home was the highlight of the weekend.
Six months in, and that grin still gets me every time.
q q q