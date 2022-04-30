Throughout each week, the staff of The Courier Express/Tri-County Weekend cover a variety of stories from a straight news angle. After some thought, I felt it would be worthwhile to start capturing certain items in an easy-to-read format, perhaps expanding on a previously published piece or highlighting tidbits that may not have made the newspaper. Most will be of localized content, with some simply of personal preference. So, let me introduce “Around the Block,” where we will shine a light on the (mostly) good in our communities.
• Penn State DuBois issued a press release Friday afternoon regarding baby ducklings being rescued from a storm drain on Route 255 earlier in the day. Officials from the campus along with local fire and police departments responded to direct traffic and safely remove the ducks. This certainly qualified as a “feel good Friday” moment. “Community is very important. With the police department and fire department working together, along with our tech services team, everyone joined together to get the job done,” Penn State DuBois Officer Cody Haag said in the release.
• State grants are steadily flowing into the Tri-County Area for infrastructure upgrades. State Rep. Mike Armanini announced $900,000 coming to DuBois to support the city fire department in its consolidation efforts with Sandy Township. The DuBois Regional Airport is also set to receive $415,000 for facility enhancements while the Jefferson County Solid Waste Authority ($339,022), Elk County ($219,902) and Ridgway Borough ($212,025) each were awarded funds through recycling development and implementation grants. These announcements come on the heels of last week’s awards, which included $1 million for Sandy Township to use on its portion of Maple Avenue along with Sykesville ($137,188) and Punxsutawney ($285,901) receiving funding for street improvements.
• The DuBois Volunteer Fire Department conducted its annual washdown of city streets last weekend. The tradition focuses on the business district, washing away the salt and grime from sidewalks and roads following winter. As a newer resident, this is a neat way to welcome warmer temperatures and spruce up downtown after months of what felt like hibernation.
• Our newsroom staff met with members of the DuBois Area Historical Society this week to discuss a special project for the 150th anniversary celebration of DuBois. We had a great discussion, brainstorming what we want to include in our publication slated to come out this summer. Personally, I’m very intrigued to be a part of this, educating myself on a rich history while tying things together through the historical society’s celebration scheduled for June 3-4. The historical society is looking for vendors and selling shirts and hats for the occasion. Feel free to contact them at 814-371-9006.
• According to the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh, a record high temperature for April 24 was set on Sunday in DuBois. The NWS posted on its Twitter page, “A record high temperature was set in DuBois, PA today (83 degrees). This breaks the old daily record of 79 degrees set in 1990.”
• For those wishing to have their voice heard in support (I sense the snide chuckling as I type this) or opposition of the proposed Interstate 80 North Fork bridges project in Jefferson County, you have your chance to do so in person on Wednesday, May 3 in Brookville. PennDOT has scheduled a public hearing from 3:30 to 7 p.m. with “public testimony” starting at 4:30. Those who want to speak are asked to register in advance, online or by calling 814-796-5009. Following this proposal for more than a year, PennDOT continues to press forward with its Major Bridge P3 initiative, which has been presented as a way for the department to help pay for bridge projects by collecting tolls from users. Because of the vicinity to the I-80 Canoe Creek bridges in Clarion County (which are also part of the tolling proposal), PennDOT is seeking to only toll westbound traffic at North Fork. Tolls are expected to be $1 to $2 for passenger cars and could be in place for up to 30 years, officials have said. State lawmakers in the area have consistently objected to PennDOT’s plan, with a coalition forming across the region stating their displeasure. Next week provides one more opportunity for folks to push back. Whether or not PennDOT actually listens remains to be seen.
q q q