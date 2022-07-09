Editor’s note: “Around the Block” provides news at a glance, focusing on recent local happenings and personal preferences.
• Although only visiting a handful of times, I’ve grown fond of Brockway. It’s a welcoming small town that appears both historic and well-kept when passing through. On Monday, the otherwise quiet little gem was literally booming with activity, welcoming folks from all over the region for the annual Old Fashioned Fourth of July celebration. As a parent of a 10-month-old, staying out until darkness falls to watch fireworks is out of the question. That will change in the coming years, but for 2022, our family settled for an early afternoon stroll through Taylor Memorial Park. Well, Cooper strolled...I pushed. Whether it was the rock and roll vibes of Bon Jovi (played by tribute band, Jovi), food vendors, swimming, a car show, a man dressed as a towering tree (yes, seriously), bounce houses, rescue dogs, balloon animals, face painting and beyond...there was honestly something for everyone. The weekend festivities also included a patriotic program, 10K, bike race, parade, rides in a hot-air balloon, crafts, all-star football game, roller hockey, basketball and more. Again, it covered all the bases. Kudos to those who volunteered their time and energy into putting on such a successful celebration, adding another fantastic chapter to a Brockway signature of summer.
• Speaking of Brockway, a lady with a Brockway address recently sent me a nice letter praising our coverage. I mention this because those letters are much rarer than they once were. This is not a plea for fan mail. I’d love for us to be able to attend every area event, meeting and achievement. That’s simply not a reality. Still, I promise you, the staff of the Courier Express/Tri-County Weekend very much live and breathe this job. When I attended the Brockway Fourth celebration, my camera was easily accessible in the storage space of Cooper’s stroller. Why? Because mixing personal and professional life is an assumed responsibility in this field of work. We all understand that when we sign up. We also hear from the vocal few who are eager to express their displeasures more often than the alternative. It can be discouraging, but again, part of the gig. So, when a nice lady I’ve never met takes time to mail a letter to share some kind words, it means more than she’ll ever know. For that, I thank her.
• As Cooper grows seemingly by the day, it was time to shuffle clothes around, especially since it’s a mad scramble for me some mornings to get him ready for daycare (I’m in charge of taking him there, Lindsey picks him up). Ideally, the first outfit I grab from the drawer will comfortably fit, negating the need to pull arms out and reset halfway through a modified wrestling match I somehow always lose to an infant. Numerous times, the transition to snapping buttons or closing zippers has signaled failure, clearly indicating the outfit of choice is entirely too small. Back to the drawer we go, in search of the next dinosaur-themed option. After enough strikeouts, it was time to move on from some very new, but very undersized items, thus bringing up the discussion of what we should do with them. Through articles we’ve published and chats Lindsey had via Facebook, we landed on donating the baby clothing to Unity Rises in Punxsutawney. We wanted families in need to benefit, seeking nothing in return other than that soulful feeling of helping others. Several of the 3–6-month items still had the tags, considering the short-sleeve shirts and shorts that were bought for us weren’t exactly suitable from December to March. We’re fortunate to have family and friends who purchased our son more than he ever needed. Lindsey and I hope other families can also benefit for their generosity.
• One of my main goals has been bringing more outdoors to our newspapers. When you look around, it just makes sense, and my association with this area links directly to hunting well before relocating here for career reasons. While growing the “Outdoors” page in this publication each week remains a priority, I’ve also decided to join the Keystone Elk Country Alliance and, just this week, Pennsylvania Wildlife Habitat Unlimited. My minimal donation for a membership won’t do much financially, but I feel it’s important to get behind something you believe in. The elk herd is invaluable to this region, allowing residents and visitors to embrace one of North America’s prized majestic creatures just miles up the road. The Elk Country Visitor Center also serves as a beautiful attraction in Benezette (which we visited again two weekends ago), while staff members offer free educational programs on weekends to further the effort. As for PWHU, I’ve been reading up on the organization’s conservation mission over the last several months. Then, after writing about Clearfield County Youth Field Day, I was sold on joining the cause. Finding that many volunteers to put on a first-class event for youngsters year after year deserves to be celebrated. So, if any PWHU officials are reading this, look for my membership form in the mail. Also, any readers who have outdoor photos, news or events to share, please email them to: outdoors@thecourierexpress.com.
• This week marked two years as editor of the Courier Express (I took over the Tri-County Weekend in January of this year). Professional thoughts aside, these last two years have also included marriage, parenthood and embracing a new “home.” Despite the long work nights, never-ending winter and being three hours away from family and friends, Lindsey and I have grown to like it here. Almost all those we’ve come across have been more than willing to help, whether with article information or restaurant suggestions. And we can now drive from point A to point B without breaking out the GPS anywhere within the general vicinity of DuBois. Most importantly, we feel comfortable raising our son here, something we look forward to doing as a family in the years to come.
