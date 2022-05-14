Editor’s note: “Around the Block” provides news at a glance, focusing on localized items from throughout the week with personal preferences likely to appear. We’ll try to keep it primarily positive, but no promises.
• Some key players in the upcoming primary election visited the area this week. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who is running unopposed in the Democratic primary for governor, spent his morning in Elk County Wednesday bolstering the Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative prior to stopping in Brookville to discuss his political views with our very own Alex Nelson. Republican frontrunner for governor (according to polls) Doug Mastriano also made a local visit, holding a rally in Big Run Wednesday. Mastriano is currently a state senator, representing my hometown back in Franklin County. While Shapiro is locked in to appear on November’s ballot, the Republican bid appears very much up in the air, with Mastriano, Lou Barletta, Dave White and Bill McSwain reportedly polling as the top candidates in a crowded race to earn the GOP’s nod for the general election. Regardless of your preference, I encourage you to exercise your right to vote on Tuesday.
• If you have a youngster interested in the outdoors, consider signing them up for the annual Clearfield County Youth Field Day set for June 4. The event is provided for free to boys and girls ages 7-14 at Camp Mountain Run in Penfield. From fishing to shooting, trapping, archery and more...various activities should give kids a chance to embrace the experience. An adult is asked to accompany their children throughout the day. I applaud Pennsylvania Wildlife Habitat Unlimited for presenting this educational platform and encourage families to participate. Registration can be done online at www.pgc.pa.gov. Once on the website, scroll over the “Information and Resources” tab at the top of the page, and click on “Upcoming Events” in the dropdown menu.
• In case you haven’t noticed, the consolidation process is complicated. So, as a reminder, here is the chain of command when reading our articles: The 10-member DuBois/Sandy Township Joint Board makes the final decisions. This board is made up of elected city council members and township supervisors. They take recommendations from the nine-person consolidation committee, which evaluates suggestions from the various subcommittees. Ultimately, the joint board has all the power. The consolidation committee forwards proposals for approval, with those proposals created at the subcommittee level. There are several moving parts, and officials from both municipalities continue working through the complexities.
• Construction, construction and more construction. Regardless of where you travel in the area, you are bound to hit road work. Traffic continues to be impacted by the Maple Avenue project in DuBois, with the Park Avenue portion receiving significant emphasis this week. The Winslow Hill safety upgrades our underway in Benezette for anyone heading to elk country, with work on a bridge near Reynoldsville impacting Prospect Avenue. Not to mention Interstate 80 and various other projects as the weather finally breaks. Do your best to be patient while traveling. I know, easier said than done.
• If Mother Nature cooperates today, those looking to get outside can attend the annual City Classic games between DuBois Area High School and DuBois Central Catholic. Already rescheduled once, the softball game is set for 4 p.m. at Heindl Field while baseball will play at Showers Field at 7 p.m.
• Driving through Reynoldsville last week, I was impressed with the progress of the Memorial Park downtown. Not so long ago, I stopped over to grab a photo to accompany an article in the park’s early stages. There were two cannons and a blank slate. Now, a full-blown destination is taking shape. From entrance columns to memorial stones, it’s a very nice touch along Main Street. An amphitheater is also in the works, setting the stage for a new focal point in town.
• Our staff at The Courier Express/Tri-County Weekend is prepping for a busy week as we will recognize area businesses, organizations and individuals who won their respective categories in the annual Tri-County Readers’ Choice Awards. More than 120 categories will be honored in a special print section scheduled for Tuesday, with winners invited to our first ever reception on Wednesday. Thousands of votes, both in print and online, were cast, honoring community favorites across our readership area. We thank you for participating, and congratulations to the winners!
q q q