• While numerous projects are ongoing around DuBois, one in particular initially caused quite a stir, according to interactions on our Facebook page. The embankment work at the “top of Liberty Boulevard” — as officials have called it — has transformed the look of a major city intersection, with a waterfall (that is now functioning), retaining walls, paved parking, lighting and benches sprucing up the space. Per several responses when the project began, removing the large trees that stood for years did not sit well with many residents. Fortunately, plans were in place to replant trees, hopefully easing some of those early concerns now that the improvements are seriously taking shape. I, for one, think the work done in the first phase of the project is a win for the aesthetics of the city.

