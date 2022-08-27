Editor’s note: “Around the Block” provides news at a glance, focusing on recent local happenings and personal interests.
• While numerous projects are ongoing around DuBois, one in particular initially caused quite a stir, according to interactions on our Facebook page. The embankment work at the “top of Liberty Boulevard” — as officials have called it — has transformed the look of a major city intersection, with a waterfall (that is now functioning), retaining walls, paved parking, lighting and benches sprucing up the space. Per several responses when the project began, removing the large trees that stood for years did not sit well with many residents. Fortunately, plans were in place to replant trees, hopefully easing some of those early concerns now that the improvements are seriously taking shape. I, for one, think the work done in the first phase of the project is a win for the aesthetics of the city.
• As evident by our sports section today, football is back. Friday night lights returned in full force, with Tri-County teams kicking off what they hope to be successful campaigns. High school football still holds a place dear to my heart, having spent my first 10 years in this business roaming the sidelines for my hometown newspaper. Although it was my most enjoyable sport to cover, it is also the most demanding, forcing quick turnarounds on extremely tight deadlines to make Saturday’s print edition. Across our group of publications, we have a talented cast of experienced writers ready to bring you end zone to end zone coverage. There’s always a tangible sense of excitement that we’re happy to be a part of. Good luck to all our area teams this fall.
• Too often, families, businesses and communities are devastated by fire. Last weekend, Scottish Heights Golf Club in Brockport lost all of its maintenance equipment when fire destroyed a supply barn on site. A news release from the state police fire marshal unit estimated the financial loss at $700,000. Operations of the golf course and restaurant were dramatically impacted in the week that followed, with the lingering sense of loss lasting much longer. Numerous community members have reached out in support, including donations of mowers from area golf courses, according to the Scottish Heights Facebook page. Trying times tend to bring out the best in people. Here’s to rooting for a quick financial and emotional recovery.
• It has been years since we applied for doe tags. Sparked by a growing archery interest, and perhaps wanting some meat late in the season, our hunting group decided to send in for antlerless licenses. Talk about an outdated puzzle. Fill out your application, place inside the envelope that is actually inside another envelope, pick a county treasurer from a list, and don’t forget not one, but two stamps. Seal, mail and wait. Well, that is unless you sign into HuntFishPA — the official online site of the Game Commission where you can check the status of your application. So, in review, you can use today’s technology at the end of the process, but not the beginning. Makes perfect sense. Senate Bill 431 would amend this antiquated routine, allowing for sales of doe tags through the Game Commission’s Automated Licensing System — HuntFishPA and over the counter. For everyone’s sake, pass this legislation already.
• Staying outdoors, the Game Commission has announced the launch of its “Elk Cam” as we approach premiere viewing season in Benezette. I’ve checked in a few times this week, trying to remember to jump on the phone or laptop right before dark. The livestream is provided by HDOnTap (hdontap.com) and can also be accessed through the Game Commission’s website, pgc.pa.gov. If you’re sitting at home with nothing to do, one of our region’s treasured attractions may be bugling just a few clicks away.
• I enjoy taking my 11-month-old son on a stroll through DuBois City Park when I can focus solely on being dad. We are now familiar with the loop, passing the pool and playground while gazing through the outfield fence of Stern Field. We then scoot by the skate park and basketball courts before realizing there is, in fact, a football field situated on site. After maneuvering through the concession area between the baseball and softball fields, we make the turn for another lap. Last week, my father-in-law met us at the park, having just arrived in town for a visit while we were out for our walk. Tagging along for our final spin, he referenced how impressed he was with the amenities, especially Stern and Heindl. It wasn’t his first time at the park, nor was it his first time seeing the immaculate turf gems. Still, he was equally as impressed the third or fourth time around. We’re fortunate to have such places to showcase, and for Cooper and me to stroll.
• Speaking of family, I am on vacation next week. Having a child certainly changes your perspective, and our trip to the beach will be no different. Some recent absences in the office added to the already long hours during the last month, taking away time as a father and husband. For the next week, I plan on putting my energy into those two roles. When we return, Cooper will be 1. We are celebrating his birthday back home with family and friends to cap our break. In hindsight, people always told us time would fly as new parents. Of course, we shrugged it off as another cliche. A year later...wow, were they right. Lindsey and I are blessed with a healthy young boy who we love dearly. Thinking he will read this one day — Happy first birthday, buddy.
Ben Destefan is the editor of the Courier Express/Tri-County Weekend. He can be reached via email: bdestefan@thecourierexpress.com