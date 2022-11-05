Editor’s note: “Around the Block” provides news at a glance, focusing on recent local happenings and personal interests.
- For those with youngsters, there was no shortage of Halloween events during the last few weeks. As a new parent, I pay more attention to these things. And I must admit, the Tri-County area certainly seems to embrace spooky season. From parades to literally hundreds of costumed characters overtaking the DuBois Mall, kids had ample opportunities to load up on treats. Our son Cooper scored his fair share, which tempts me each time I walk past his bucket in the kitchen. This continues a theme I’ve noticed since arriving here a little more than two years ago, with communities frequently putting on events that bring folks together. They don’t have to be elaborate, just simply having kids dress up and walk down Main Street captures a sense of hometown spirit. There’s more here to do than some may think...you just have to join in.
- One such community event geared toward adults was the recent Blues and Brews festival hosted by the Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce. Despite the weather, residents turned out for samples from area breweries while enjoying music echoing through Barclay Square. Accompanying me were my wife, father and father-in-law, who all weathered the rain for roughly two hours...helped along by the variety of craft beer selections. While several breweries were represented, one tent had a steady flow of visitors, with Punxsutawney-based Sandfly Brewing Company proving to be a popular stop — for good reason. Sandfly’s sour and IPA stood out to my tastebuds as favorites of the day. Gaining momentum, I’d expect bigger things for these local brewers in the future.
- Speaking of bigger things, a handful of businesses are expanding or opening in our area. We’ve published articles recently about 814 Home & Hardware breaking ground on a second store along Route 219 in Brockway, growing beyond its flagship location in Sykesville. Pennsylvania Tactical Training Complex has opened in Reynoldsville, focusing on self-defense and firearm safety. Gasbarre Products, Inc., which is headquartered in DuBois, has announced plans for expansion at the company’s facility in St. Marys while the Daily Thread held a ribbon-cutting for its women’s apparel store at the DuBois Mall. Following an extremely difficult few years navigating the pandemic, it’s encouraging to see these businesses investing locally.
- After having to twist my mother’s arm to spend a weekend with her grandson (sense the sarcasm), my wife jumped in the passenger seat and we made a quick trip to Pittsburgh. The short getaway served as a late birthday gift for Lindsey, who frequently referenced wanting to experience the Asian Lantern Festival at the Pittsburgh Zoo. She accuses me, most of the time correctly, of not listening when I’m distracted by work, a game, whatever. Well, this time I got the hint, purchasing tickets for that Friday night. In my mind, I was tagging along for something she really wanted to do, quietly thinking all along...how cool could some lights really be? As usual, she was right. It’s one of those things you have to see for yourself. My descriptions won’t do it justice. There were spectacular visuals from dragons and dinosaurs to flowers, gorillas and butterflies, with chance sightings of zoo animals after dark serving as a bonus. If you’re looking for something different to do during a trip to Pittsburgh in the months of September and October, I’d highly recommend checking it out.
- Although I never met the man, Dr. George M. Fatula, Sr. clearly made a significant impact on the lives of many, as evident by the outpouring of heartfelt posts shared on social media and his obituary page following his death last week at the age of 77. Recognized for his vision of pediatric health care, Fatula is remembered as a pillar of the DuBois community, dedicated to improving the lives of children for decades. His legacy will live on. May he rest in peace.
- Tuesday, Nov. 8 is the general election. I feel it is a newspaper’s role to present the candidates, their policies and try to stay as close to the middle as possible. We published letters to the editor through last week, allowing readers to voice their thoughts. Now, come Tuesday, it’s up to the voters. The two statewide races headline the ballot, with Democrat Josh Shapiro facing off against Republican Doug Mastriano for governor while Democrat John Fetterman takes on Republican Mehmet Oz for the U.S. Senate seat. The eyes of the nation will be on the Keystone State, with the balance of power in Washington potentially hinging on the outcome of the Oz-Fetterman race. I’m not going to specifically endorse any of the candidates here. That’s up to you to decide. I only ask that you take part in the process, having your voice heard by casting a vote. As we’ve seen, every filled in circle can indeed make a difference.
- Following the election, we honor those past and present who have served in the armed forces on Veterans Day. Personally, I’m a believer we should recognize military members throughout the year, not just on designated federal holidays. That belief is why the Courier Express publishes the “Saluting Our Heroes” feature on page A2 daily, currently highlighting veterans from Brockway after doing so with those who have banners in DuBois. Additionally, a special section will be inserted this week, encompassing banner programs from around our readership area to honor those great men and women. On behalf of the Courier Express/Tri-County Weekend, we thank our veterans and their families for the sacrifices they have made for our freedom.
q q q