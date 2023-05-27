Editor’s note: “Around the Block” provides news at a glance, focusing on recent local happenings and personal interests.
- Every Memorial Day, we remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for service to our country. While you enjoy an extended weekend, I encourage you to take a moment to acknowledge our true heroes. We salute our military members, and offer our greatest gratitude to those who lost their lives to protect our freedoms.
- In what basically became a hobby, my father and I attended numerous gun drawings not so long ago. Last weekend, we reconnected over some Saturday fun in Reynoldsville. A usual event includes food, beer and a chance to hear your ticket number drawn. With a family friend in town, the three of us spent several hours reminiscing in Jefferson County. Although our winnings included all of $4 on a bowl and a bag of potato chips, we genuinely enjoyed our time supporting the Reynoldsville Fire Department. Holding a special drawing for veterans in attendance was also a nice touch. The food was better than most drawings we’ve attended...and the beer was cold. All in all, it was well worth the $10 entry fee.
- Whether they appear in a book or outside on the bird feeder, Cooper has made it clear that he likes animals. Sometimes he points, other times he yells at a squirrel as it runs away. Regardless, the kid is curious about those things with fur or feathers. Striving to be good parents, we made a short trip to The Farmers Inn two weekends ago, acting as the first time we had attended the destination in Sigel. Having no idea what to expect, the petting zoo served as a perfect speed for a 20-month-old, giving him the chance to see and interact with the animals while not overwhelming him with distractions. From goats, peacocks and turtles to the zebra, wolf and bears, our son enjoyed making the connections from pages or a screen to the real world. We appreciate that opportunity being available close to home. We’ll certainly be back.
- With the position of editor comes a lot of office time behind a desk. I’d be lying if I said I don’t miss my early days in this profession covering sports. So, with the USCAA Small College World Series in town, I adjusted my schedule to catch a few innings last week. Besides, on election nights, the news team works late, therefore enticing a later start last Tuesday. As it turned out, Penn State DuBois was playing a morning game that day, opening the door for a stop at Showers Field before heading to the office. Credit to the fans who were out in force for the 8:30 a.m. start, making sure the top-seeded opponent knew this wasn’t some pushover underdog. The result was a 5-4 DuBois victory, ultimately helping propel the Nittany Lions to a national championship. Looking on, I was reminded how much this city loves its baseball. We’re fortunate to have a local college program that routinely returns the favor.
- It seems like by the day, if not hour, there’s something new involving the leadership with the City of DuBois. I can tell you we’re living it, specifically our own Elaine Haskins, who has done a tremendous job sorting through the mess. The only thing we’ve tried to do is present the information as available, whether through public meetings or right-to-know requests. This is certainly a rare situation, and one we’ve followed very closely. Things will continue to play out, including in the court system. As information becomes available, we will share it with you. We only ask for patience and your continued readership as things unfold.
- The uncertainty surrounding the city has consequently created some questions for the annual Community Days celebration set for next month. Despite the alleged actions, or inaction, of a few, it’s crucial that we continue to support and attend this staple of DuBois. Presented by the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department, the event scheduled for June 16-17 offers an opportunity to shine a positive light on a place recently consumed by turmoil.
- Thursday evening, we held our second Readers Choice Awards banquet. This was a new horizon last year, adding a formal event to recognize those who earned top honors as community favorites. Numerous winners attended, enjoying food, drinks and networking. We greatly appreciate all who participated, and look forward to next year.
