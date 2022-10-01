Editor’s note: “Around the Block” provides news at a glance, focusing on recent local happenings and personal interests.
• A mission of a local newspaper is to highlight those making a positive impact in our communities. Through several initiatives, First Class Children’s Foundation supports area students of various ages with books, shoes, toys and more, taking a lead role in “inspiring the next generation of giving.” Having published numerous articles on all that Matt Reed and his team have done, the Destefans decided to make an actual donation to the cause, stopping by the foundation’s pop-up shop during the DuBois football game last Friday. Although the price of two shirts wasn’t much, it does make me feel good knowing that money will be used to buy a student at the DuBois Area Middle School a new pair of Nike or Converse sneakers through the First Class KICKS program. We also added some solid DuBois apparel to our clothing lineup, now able to represent our new hometown. On behalf of the Courier Express/Tri-County Weekend, really nice job to First Class Children’s Foundation. Keep up the impactful work.
• After purchasing our new swag, Lindsey and I found seats in the stands at Mansell Stadium to watch DuBois host Brookville in the Beavers’ Homecoming football game. Cutting my teeth in this business as a sports writer, there’s just something special about Friday night lights. And, for the first time in more than 12 years, I sat and watched a varsity game as a fan, not a reporter. It brought back a lot of fond memories strolling the sidelines, but also served as a refreshing evening with my wife, who knew I was itching to attend a game. There are experiences I’ll always hold close from my days back home, but it was genuinely enjoyable to simply take in the sights and sounds of a high school football game –no work necessary.
• A weekend earlier, we visited the DuBois Farmers Market held Saturday mornings in the lot beside Luigi’s. The vendors were welcoming, with a variety of goods and produce available. Pumpkins proved popular with the transition to fall, two of which now sit on our front porch. I also spoke with Peggy Gilbert of Gilbert Hill Farm, who agreed to be the subject of a photo promoting the market. After snapping the pic, I bought a jar of bread and butter pickles, somewhat as a “thank you” but also because, well, I like pickles. As it turned out, that was one of the best decisions I’ve made in a while. With the market only running a few more Saturdays this season, it’s important I return to stock up on such a delectable find.
• For the archery hunters out there, today feels a little like Christmas morning. The statewide deer season is now open, with enthusiasts getting that first crack at getting in a tree stand and embracing the tranquility of Pennsylvania’s wilderness. Since moving closer to our hunting camp, I’ve dabbled in archery, mainly wanting to spend more time in the trees and away from a computer. While raising a child is my main priority, I do intend to find a few crisp weekend mornings to sneak out and try my luck. Over the years, hunting has evolved into more of a calming, peaceful hobby, with the random chance of a deer walking by acting as a bonus. It’s much more of a family event in rifle season, something I cherish every Thanksgiving. Still, my archery interest continues to grow, which I hope to expand upon over the coming weeks. For those who do find success, please feel free to share your buck photos with us for publication by sending an email to outdoors@thecourierexpress.com. Good luck and stay safe out there.
• This week, we published a special section focusing on the 200th anniversary of Brockway. Articles looked at the town’s founding, its lengthy history, industry, the Old Fashioned Fourth of July and an overview of what makes Brockway great today. As I’ve previously shared, my visits to Brockway have always been pleasant since relocating to the area, enjoying the historic feel of a comfortable community. In brainstorming ideas for projects, Brockway’s story jumped to the top of the list after my family attended the Fourth of July festivities. Aiding in the decision was the availability of Andrew Bundy to handle the heavy lifting for us. Although technically a freelancer, Bundy is very much a part of the Courier Express/Tri-County Weekend, offering his time and talents to our readers. I cannot overstate his value to our newspapers, and as someone who understands the fabric of Brockway, he was perfect for this project. We thank Andrew for his continued efforts (along with those who helped provide the information), and hope you enjoy our “Brockway 200th Anniversary” section found in Thursday’s Courier Express.
q q q